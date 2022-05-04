DBSI Hosts Local First Arizona "Move Your Money" Event, Connecting Local Financial Institutions and Small Businesses

CHANDLER, Ariz., May 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DBSI, the leader in creating transformed banking experiences, was honored to host Local First Arizona's "Move Your Money" event April 27 at its headquarters in Chandler, Ariz.

The event, connecting small businesses with local banks and credit unions, was held in DBSI's Ideation Center, an interactive showroom featuring the latest design, build, digital signage and banking technologies.

DBSI was honored to host Local First Arizona’s “Move Your Money” event April 27 at its headquarters in Chandler, Ariz.

"We know firsthand just how dedicated these banks and credit unions are to the local community," said Jared Jones, director of sales. "After helping so many financial institutions transform, there is something special about those in Arizona. We're very proud to support that by partnering with Local First to stage this event in our Ideation Center, where we have helped financial institutions right in our backyard innovate and engineer their client experiences."

DBSI has transformed branches for Vantage West, OneAZ and others that attended the event, where they met local small businesses to discuss their financial services.

"Community banking is essential for building stronger communities in Arizona," said Thomas Barr, vice president of business development for Local First Arizona. "We know that local banks and credit unions are deeply invested in the well-being of small businesses, families and neighborhoods throughout the state. We're proud to partner and connect businesses and individuals to the quality options they have in our local Arizona banks."

About DBSI

DBSI helps banks and credit unions create highly efficient, profitable branch and headquarters spaces with a uniquely smarter experience. Founded in 1998, DBSI celebrated its 24-year anniversary in 2022. Along the way of helping more than 1000+ financial institutions, DBSI has received numerous awards, including being named one of Inc. 5000's fastest-growing companies, Top Design Firm, Most Admired, and Most Innovative. DBSI is headquartered in Chandler, Arizona, and provides comprehensive banking transformation services such as design-build, technology, digital signage, and facilities maintenance to solve some of banking's biggest challenges. For more information, please visit dbsi.com.

Media Contact:

Jenna Warner

Director of Marketing

[email protected]

217-840-0501

SOURCE DBSI