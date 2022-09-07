DBSI, Local Financial Institution Design-Build Leader, Gives to Lost Our Home Pet Rescue During National Dog Month

CHANDLER, Ariz., Sept. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DBSI, a local design-builder of headquarters and branch spaces for banks and credit unions, celebrated National Dog Month by donating Bubba Bites pet treats to Lost Our Home Pet Rescue, a Tempe, Ariz. shelter offering adoption, food bank and foster care services for dogs and cats.

DBSI has been headquartered in Chandler for over 20 years, and actively supports local businesses and animal welfare efforts.

DBSI Donates Bubba Bites to Lost Our Home Pet Rescue

"We are a dog-centric company, and together with the generosity of our amazing clients, we are so proud to support Lost Our Home with this donation," said Ashley Incardone, growth manager, DBSI Creative Services Agency. "Not only do we love dogs, we make it a priority to support local small businesses like Bubba Bites, and take every opportunity we have to share their products."

Bubba Bites employs developmentally disabled people across metropolitan Phoenix to manufacture its products.

Visit DBSI on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter or Instagram to see their #NationalDogMonth #DogsofDBSI posts, featuring employee canines of all shapes and sizes.

About DBSI

DBSI helps banks and credit unions create highly efficient, profitable branch and headquarters spaces with a uniquely smarter experience. Founded in 1998, DBSI celebrated its 24-year anniversary in 2022. Along the way of helping more than 1000+ financial institutions, DBSI has received numerous awards, including being named one of Inc. 5000's fastest-growing companies, Top Design Firm, Most Admired, and Most Innovative. DBSI is headquartered in Chandler, Arizona, and provides comprehensive banking transformation services such as design-build, technology, digital signage, and facilities maintenance to solve some of banking's biggest challenges. For more information, please visit dbsi.com.

