DBSI+CFM Clients Win Two Out of Three in the Future Branches Innovators Awards

PHOENIX, Dec. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- DBSI+CFM, the leaders in integrated banking transformation, announced today the selection of three client projects as winners and finalists in the inaugural Future Branches Innovators Awards. Chosen by a peer-vote of financial executives — BCU, Capitol Credit Union, and Vantage West were among those honored in each award category: Outstanding Branch Design, Most Effective Branch Tech Implementation and Best Revamped Staffing Model.

"The functionality of the modern branch continues to evolve, and banking executives have been tasked with integrating new technologies and experiences to attract and retain customers while minimizing cost," said Elizabeth Robillard, Senior Program Director, Future Branches. "The initiatives that they have undertaken exemplify the true spirit of innovation and transformation."

John W. Smith, CEO of DBSI+CFM, added, "As an organization dedicated to redefining banking, we're constantly finding innovative ways to help our clients remain relevant in today's changing market. Our formula is simple — identify the barriers getting in the way of a great client experience and applying solutions that solve for those objectives. Everything has a strategy and reason behind it. That's exactly why we see the massive results we do."

Details of the winners and the submissions include:

Winner: BCU for Outstanding Branch Design

The $3 billion credit union, BCU had a budget under $500,000 and a short roll-out timeline of 36 weeks. BCU and DBSI created a 640 square foot micro branch that is small enough to fit inside a staircase corridor of a United Health Group (UHG) corporate office building, while still offering a full-service branch.

See it in action: http://bit.ly/35VTz7o

Winner: Capitol CU for Most Effective Branch Tech Implementation

Texas-based, Capitol Credit Union implemented DBSI+CFM's core-integrated, self-service kiosk, NEXT® that combines self-service, assisted-service, and full-service capabilities all into one solution. The technology helped associates focus on advisory conversations instead of spending time on transactions by handling 75% of the average time one associate spends on transactions per day. The interface also allows associates to migrate transactions from the NEXT machine to their tablet.

See it in action: http://bit.ly/33mEEBy

Finalist: Vantage West Credit Union for Best Revamped Staffing Model

The $1.92 billion credit union, Vantage West, had an ambitious goal of redefining their retail strategy through a series of transformed branches that included the latest technology, open designs and flex service spaces. Understanding that people are the final link to transformation, Vantage West partnered with DBSI to implement the Delivery Defined™ training program to ensure their front-line staff understood the strategic intent behind the change, how to interact with members with all new key elements and had talk tracks for engaging members in this new experience.

Since the rollout of this program, Vantage West has received 100% member satisfaction and perfect scores on every secret shopper survey.

See it in action: http://bit.ly/2QUbHKB

About DBSI+CFM

DBSI helps financial institutions create branches and headquarters that deliver smarter experiences—with 20+ years of transforming 1000+ financial institutions. DBSI+CFM makes it possible for financial institutions to create a personalized experience for their clients by providing a full suite of technology solutions in a perfectly designed branch to enable Universal Associates, self-service, digital client engagement, robust analytics and much more. For more information, visit www.dbsi-inc.com or www.whycfm.com.

