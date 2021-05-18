DBSI+CFM Partners with ATEC America to Offer Core-Integrated Cash Recycling Solutions

CHANDLER, Ariz., May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DBSI+CFM, the core-integration experts known for their branch of the future enabling technology and ATEC America, a leader in Teller Cash Recyclers (TCRs) with 40,000 cash recyclers installed worldwide, announces today the certification of the ATEC LTA-380 and LTA-450 cash recyclers. This new certification gives financial institutions even more choice in cash automation hardware for their branches and the convenience of working with one company to purchase, integrate, deploy and service their devices.

"We are very excited to formally certify this integration with ATEC," said Nathan Moore, CTO & Head of Customer Performance at DBSI+CFM. "We prioritize giving our clients the best choices in hardware and ensuring every feature is available to realize the full benefit and intent of the solution."

ATEC America's unique cash recycler features include:

Fully secured, unattended self-audit

Tamper-proof smart cassettes

Advanced distress dispense

Counterfeit identification and separate dispense

Entire note path outside the safe

CFM's zero-footprint integration solution connects teller platforms and cash handling hardware further driving security, process improvements and cost efficiencies across branch operations. This certification adds to CFM's ever-growing list of certified devices.

"CFM is one of the few organizations that integrates with multiple banking cores and accomplishes full functionality of our cash recycler's advanced features," said David Pepin, Managing Director of ATEC America. "Our unattended self-audit feature is critical for Financial Institutions to save time and money. Integrating this and other advanced features into the core amplifies the savings."

This unique partnership gives financial institutions a turnkey solution for their cash recycler needs. If you are interested in purchasing an ATEC Cash Recycler or would like more information, please contact DBSI+CFM at [email protected] or 855-ASK-DBSI.

About DBSI+CFM We help banks and credit unions create highly efficient, profitable branch and headquarters spaces with a uniquely smarter experience. DBSI+CFM is the strategic partnership of DBSI, a leader in design-build for financial institutions, and CFM the banking core integration experts. Together they connect design, technology, people, and process together to deliver frictionless branch experiences. With a full suite of technology solutions built upon highly resilient core integrations, DBSI+CFM enables Universal Associates, self-service, digital client engagement, robust analytics, and much more. To learn more, visit www.dbsi-inc.com and www.whycfm.com.

