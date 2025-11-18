dbt Labs Expands dbt Fusion Engine Ecosystem with Microsoft Fabric Integration

Fusion integration will enable faster, more governed data transformation for analytics and AI workloads

PHILADELPHIA, Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- dbt Labs , a leader in standards for AI-ready structured data, today announced the expansion of the dbt Fusion engine ecosystem with a new native integration in Fabric Data Factory. The integration, which builds on a longstanding collaboration with Microsoft, will allow users to build, test and orchestrate dbt transformations directly within Microsoft Fabric. The new capability will enable data teams to move faster and improve data governance while enhancing the developer experience and delivering orders of magnitude improvements in developer productivity.

"The speed and complexity of modern analytics and AI projects demand that teams can transform and serve data seamlessly across their stack," said Ryan Segar, Chief Product Officer at dbt Labs. "By bringing the dbt Fusion engine into Microsoft Fabric, users can now rely on the standard for transformation to deliver trusted, production-grade data and responsibly scale analytics for AI."

Built on Rust and equipped with deep SQL comprehension, the dbt Fusion engine is a monumental evolution of the technology that powers dbt. It delivers a significantly enhanced developer experience, all while empowering organizations to operate with the highest quality, context-rich data at scale. With parse times up to 30x faster than dbt Core, Fusion executes large dbt projects in milliseconds instead of minutes. Bringing Fusion into Data Factory will allow teams to seamlessly author, test, and deploy dbt models directly in Fabric, with no Command Line Interface (CLI) setup and no external orchestration. Enterprise security controls via Fabric are automatically applied to every transformation, delivering governance at scale.

"With Microsoft Fabric, teams are building the data products required to deliver trustworthy AI to their organizations," said Faisal Mohamood, Corporate Vice President at Microsoft. "Embedding dbt into Microsoft Fabric brings together Microsoft's cloud-scale capabilities with dbt's transformation framework, helping customers build a robust data foundation required for AI."

Announced today at Microsoft Ignite 2025, dbt job in Microsoft Fabric is available now as public preview. The initial integration uses dbt Core and will be expanded to include the dbt Fusion engine in 2026.

Since 2016, dbt Labs has been on a mission to help data practitioners create and disseminate organizational knowledge. dbt is the standard for AI-ready structured data. Powered by the dbt Fusion engine, it unlocks the performance, context, and trust that organizations need to scale analytics in the era of AI. Globally, more than 80,000 data teams use dbt, including those at Siemens, Roche and Condé Nast.

