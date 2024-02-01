dbt Labs Names Data Industry Veteran Mark Porter as Chief Technology Officer

The appointment of Porter, previously CTO of MongoDB, comes as the data transformation leader expands its leadership team and experiences sustained customer and community growth

PHILADELPHIA, Feb. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- dbt Labs , the pioneer in analytics engineering, today announced the appointment of Mark Porter as Chief Technology Officer. Porter will lead dbt Labs' engineering organization including the development, research and infrastructure teams, supporting mission-critical customers around the world. He will also drive the future technical direction of the company – a pivotal role as the company remains at the forefront of innovation within the modern data stack while customer adoption surges.

"Mark has scaled and run many successful engineering organizations, and brings relevant experience on the commercial open source journey, " said Tristan Handy, founder and CEO of dbt Labs. "Not only is Mark an experienced, customer-focused engineering leader, he is a deeply human leader as well. It's been an absolute pleasure to get to know him, and I'm excited to have him as a champion of our values as we scale the company."

A data industry veteran with more than three decades of experience and in-depth knowledge of open source, Porter currently serves on the board of directors at GitLab. He was most recently the Chief Technology Officer at MongoDB, where he scaled its engineering organization while spearheading the long-term technology roadmap and vision for the company. He previously held CTO positions at Grab and at Amplify, a division of News Corp, in addition to executive positions leading database teams at Amazon Web Services and Oracle Corporation. Porter began programming professionally at age 16, and is named inventor on 15 patents.

"I've followed dbt Labs for quite some time, and have seen first-hand just how integral dbt has become to the modern data stack," said Porter. "I jumped at the chance to come on board and work with a team that matched my passion for both data driven innovation and cultivating a high-performance culture. I look forward to contributing to the company's next phase of growth."

Porter's appointment comes at a time of notable momentum for dbt Labs, including:

Increased total dbt Cloud customer count to more than 4,100, including Anheuser-Busch Group, Boston Consulting Group, Fanduel, Fifth Third Bank, Roche, Siemen's, Under Armour and Urban Outfitters. Strengthened Community: The dbt community has surpassed 100,000 members, each dedicated to testing the boundaries of the analytics engineering workflow.

The dbt community has surpassed 100,000 members, each dedicated to testing the boundaries of the analytics engineering workflow. Expanded Leadership Team: Porter joins on the heels of recently introduced President and Chief Operating Officer Brandon Sweeney , who joined the company in November 2023 .

Porter joins on the heels of recently introduced President and Chief Operating Officer , who joined the company in . New Dublin, Ireland Office: A new office in Dublin will open in February 2024 to support the company's global growth. Located in the Docklands with space for 30 employees, the office will be primarily focused on the go-to-market organization.

About dbt Labs

Since 2016, dbt Labs has been on a mission to help analysts create and disseminate organizational knowledge. dbt Labs pioneered the practice of analytics engineering, built the primary tool in the analytics engineering toolbox, and has been fortunate enough to see a fantastic community coalesce to help push the boundaries of the analytics engineering workflow. Today there are 30,000 companies using dbt every week, 100,000 dbt Community members, and over 4,100 dbt Cloud customers.

