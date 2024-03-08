DC AND BAZOOKA® BUBBLE GUM TEAM UP TO BRING FANS THE ULTIMATE COMIC COLLABORATION

The iconic confectionery brand brings The Bazookaverse™ to life, with DC Super Heroes as the first to join in on the adventure.

NEW YORK, March 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Icons unite today as Bazooka® Bubble Gum joins forces with the legendary DC to bring fans a thrilling series of eight original digital comics. The comics will roll out over the course of the year, taking fans on an unforgettable journey. The world's greatest Super Heroes from DC will be the first to join Bazooka Joe and His Gang in The Bazookaverse™.

Bazooka Joe and his Gang x DC (CNW Group/Bazooka Candy Brands)

The first DC comic debuts today, on International Women's Day, featuring two powerful women, Wonder Woman and Jane. The DC collaboration will continue in the months to come, welcoming the renowned Batman, Superman, Aquaman, The Flash, and Green Lantern. The DC characters will be brought to life in the iconic Bazooka Joe comic style and feature the classic jokes and fortunes that are so widely known and loved.

The Bazookaverse™ will follow Bazooka Joe and His Gang as they go on their biggest adventure ever, explore new territory, and welcome more pop culture icons throughout their journey. The full digital series will be rolled out on the brand's Instagram , Facebook and on BazookaJoe.com .

Fans will also be able to join the fun and step into The Bazookaverse™ through a variety of social media giveaways held exclusively by Bazooka throughout the year. Winning entrants will have the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity of being drawn into a classic Bazooka Comic and receive a year's supply of Bazooka Bubble Gum.

"The Bazookaverse™ celebrates the brand's deeply rooted legacy in the comic world while delivering an immersive experience for fans everywhere to enjoy," said Rebecca Silberfarb, Vice President of Marketing at Bazooka Companies, LLC. "Coming together to collaborate with DC to kick start this series was such a great fit given both brands' significant impact on pop culture. Today marks a huge milestone for Bazooka, and the adventure has only just begun!"

About Bazooka Candy Brands:

Bazooka Candy Brands is a division of The Bazooka Companies, LLC and produces iconic, high-quality candy products including Ring Pop®, Push Pop®, Baby Bottle Pop®, Juicy Drop® Pop, and of course, Bazooka® bubble gum. For additional information, visit www.bazookacandybrands.com

About DC:

DC, part of Warner Bros. Discovery, creates iconic characters and enduring stories and is one the world's largest publishers of comics and graphic novels. DC's creative work entertains audiences of every generation around the world with DC's stories and characters integrated across Warner Bros. Discovery's film, television, animation, consumer products, home entertainment, games, and themed experiences divisions, and on the DC Universe Infinite digital comic subscription service. Learn more at DC.com.

DC Universe Infinite is not available in all countries and is not intended for children.

