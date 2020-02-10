DC Attorney Allan M. Siegel Recertified in Civil Trial Law by National Board of Trial Advocacy

WASHINGTON, Feb. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Attorney Allan M. Siegel has tried or settled more than a thousand cases in the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia, and has continually demonstrated his skill and expertise as a Civil Trial Advocate through rigorous examination and testing by the National Board of Trial Advocacy (NBTA).

Recently, Siegel successfully achieved recertification in Civil Trial Law – a distinction held by approximately 3% of all attorneys nationwide.

NBTA Board Certification: Legal Specialization

Accredited by the American Bar Association, the National Board of Trial Advocacy has been certifying attorneys since 1977 as a means to improve the quality of trial advocacy in U.S. courtrooms, and serve as a reliable resource for consumers in need of experienced and highly qualified counsel. In accordance with the ABA's Standing Committee on Specialization, the NBTA meticulously vets applicants in several core specialty areas – including Civil, Criminal, and Family Trial Law. As a personal injury attorney, Siegel has maintained his Board Certification in Civil Trial Law.

Board Certification is a credential for which attorneys must meet challenging and meaningful standards. In addition to demonstrating expansive knowledge, skill, and proficiency in their field of law, certified lawyers are screened for substantial trial experience, judicial and peer references attesting to their competency, and continuing legal education. Board Certification is valid for a period of five years, after which attorneys must apply for recertification.

Board Certification is one of the highest, most stringent, and most reliable honor an attorney can achieve, and the only legal industry distinction awarded by non-profit organizations. The NBTA and all board certifying organizations play an invaluable role in objectively evaluating top lawyers, and safeguarding the public's ability to choose a good attorney.

Allan M. Siegel: A Proven Advocate

A graduate of The George Washington University and The George Washington University's National Law Center, Attorney Allan M. Siegel has leveraged his expertise in Civil Trial Law to recover millions in compensation for victims injured by the negligent and wrongful acts of others. Over 25 years in practice, he has cultivated a proven record of success in civil litigation and personal injury matters involving motor vehicle collisions, brain injuries, commercial truck accidents, sexual abuse, wrongful death, premises liability, and other complex claims.

In addition to years of NBTA Board Certification, Siegel has been named one of DC's "Top Lawyers" by Washingtonian Magazine every year the publication has done its survey, since 2004, has been selected to the prestigious Washington, DC Super Lawyers list for 10 consecutive years, and chosen to key leadership roles, including his service as President of the Trial Lawyers' Association of Metropolitan Washington, DC. Siegel currently serves as the District of Columbia delegate to the American Association for Justice, is a member of the Board of Directors of its Traumatic Brain Injury Litigation Group, and is an active member of the AAJ's Interstate Trucking Litigation Group, serving as co-chairman of multiple committees.

Allan M. Siegel is a nationally recognized civil trial lawyer and Partner at the personal injury law firm of Chaikin, Sherman, Cammarata & Siegel, P.C., where he's helped the firm recover more than $500 million in compensation for victims and families across DC, Maryland, and Virginia. More information can be found at: www.chaikinandsherman.com.

SOURCE Chaikin, Sherman, Cammarata & Siegel, P.C.

Related Links

https://www.chaikinandsherman.com

