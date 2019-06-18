D.C.-based Fiduciary Wealth Manager Clark Kendall Publishes 'Middle-Class Millionaire', New Financial Guide for Middle-Class Families

WASHINGTON, June 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Clark Kendall started wealth management firm Kendall Capital with a phone, desk, and the belief that effective wealth management is about more than money—it's about mindset. Now, he's transformed that belief and more than thirty years of experience as a fiduciary advisor into a new financial planning guide for middle-class families. Millionaires aren't as rare as they used to be. In fact, many middle-class families are on the road to becoming one—they just don't know it.

Cover for Middle-Class Millionaire: Surprisingly Simple Strategies to Grow and Enjoy Your Wealth

Enter Middle-Class Millionaire: Surprisingly Simple Strategies to Grow and Enjoy Your Wealth (Mascot Books, June 18, 2019), a comprehensive guide to securing your financial future that provides valuable insight into the ins and outs of short- and long-term saving, spending, and investing. Utilizing Clark's expertise as CEO and founder of Kendall Capital, Middle-Class Millionaire will help families at every stage put their hard-earned money to work for their future, not just by managing their assets, but by helping them form healthy financial habits and develop a modesty-driven mindset.

Clark Kendall is a former equity seat holder on the New York Stock Exchange and a member of the Washington Society of Chartered Financial Analysts®. He also holds advanced certifications as a Chartered Financial Analyst® (CFA), Accredited Estate Planner® (AEP®), and CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER™ (CFP®). He's also an active member of several community organizations and believes that service—giving both your time and your money—is a central principle of true and lasting wealth.

Clark Kendall is available for interviews, features, and appearances both in the Washington, D.C., metro area and remotely. For more information or to request a review copy, please contact Shaili Priya at shaili@allenmediastrategies.com or 703-589-8960.

