DC Capital Partners Announces Majority Investment in Applied AI Platform Knexus

VIENNA, Va., Feb. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- DC Capital Partners ("DC Capital"), a private equity investment firm with deep expertise in Government and Engineering markets, announced today that it has made a majority investment in Knexus, a provider of applied artificial intelligence ("AI") capabilities supporting complex, mission-critical government programs.

Founded in 2006 and headquartered in Vienna, Virginia, Knexus is a trusted partner to U.S. defense and civilian agencies, designing, building, and operating enterprise-grade AI systems that enable secure adoption of next-generation AI in production environments. The Company maintains long-standing client relationships across defense and civilian agencies and has tremendous expertise in deploying Google enabled AI solutions. Knexus is a Google Public Sector Premier Partner, implementation partner for Gemini for Government and received the 2025 Google Cloud Partner of the Year Award for Business Applications in Government, reinforcing its role as a trusted bridge between leading commercial AI technologies and federal mission requirements.

"The U.S. Government's focus on artificial intelligence continues to accelerate as agencies seek to modernize operations, improve readiness, and enable faster, more informed decision-making," said Thomas J. Campbell, Founder and Managing Partner of DC Capital Partners. "Knexus has built a differentiated capability at the intersection of AI and mission execution. We are excited to partner with the Knexus team to support the next phase of growth through investment in business development, technology, and operations, consistent with DC Capital's systematic approach to building durable, mission-focused government technology platforms."

"The partnership with DC Capital represents a pivotal milestone for Knexus," said Adam Lurie, Chief Executive Officer of Knexus. "Over the last several years, our team has made meaningful progress building a modern applied AI platform purpose-built for government missions. We have had a front row seat to witness how AI can be leveraged for the public good and this partnership with DC Capital will accelerate our ability to scale and put AI Solutions in the hands of our customers."

"Knexus stands out for its ability to move AI from concept to production in environments where reliability, security, and trust are paramount," said Jerry Chernock, Partner at DC Capital Partners. "The Company's combination of technical depth, disciplined delivery, and strong customer relationships aligns well with DC Capital's focus on building scalable, execution-driven platforms and positions Knexus well as AI adoption continues to expand across the federal government."

DC Capital has a long-standing investment focus on government services and defense technology; themes the firm and its principals have pursued for more than three decades in support of the government's most critical missions. Recent investments in these sectors include C5MI, Rivencore Global Solutions, Valkyrie Enterprises, SiOnyx, Hill Technical Solutions, Digital Force Technologies, Revenue Solutions, and Owl Cyber Defense Solutions with past successful investment exits including National Interest Security Company ("NISC"), SC3 and QRC Technologies.

About Knexus

For two decades, Knexus has worked with dozens of agencies across the US Government as a trusted partner to deliver tailored AI solutions to mission-critical problems. With three patents and over 100 peer reviewed scientific papers, the scientists and engineers of Knexus are routinely advancing the frontier between human and machine intelligence. As a Google Cloud Premier Partner and 2025 Google Cloud Partner of the Year for Business Applications in Government, Knexus offers its customers expertise in working with Google Cloud's AI products, such as the Vertex AI platform and Gemini models, to deliver AI solutions to the public sector.

Learn more at www.knexus.ai.

About DC Capital Partners

DC Capital Partners is a private investment firm headquartered in Alexandria, Virginia, that partners with founder-led and management-owned businesses in U.S.-based Government and Engineering markets. The firm makes control investments in differentiated middle-market companies and takes an active ownership role, drawing on deep sector knowledge to build enduring, high-quality platforms. The firm's disciplined, repeatable investment process has supported a track record of successful exits and long-term partnerships.

For more information, visit www.dccp.com.

SOURCE Knexus; DC Capital Partners