DC Capital Partners Announces Sale of Pond & Company

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Jan. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- DC Capital Partners ("DC Capital" or "DCCP"), a private equity investment firm with deep expertise in Government and Engineering markets, announced today that it has completed the sale of Pond & Company ("Pond") to Arlington Capital Partners. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Pond is an industry leader in engineering, architecture, planning and construction management services serving mission-critical markets. DC Capital originally acquired a majority stake in Pond in July 2019, partnering with Pond's employee-owners to lead the company through its next phase of growth.

Over the past five years, DC Capital and Pond developed and executed the One Pond strategy, transforming the business from a service-focused seller-doer model into a market-focused platform with centralized technical resources and a corporate infrastructure built to support scalable growth. This transformation positioned Pond to support increasingly complex, mission-critical programs while expanding its geographic reach, capabilities, and end-market exposure.

"Our partnership with Pond exemplifies DC Capital's approach to building enduring businesses through our systematic and repeatable Strategic Process," said Thomas J. Campbell, Founder and Managing Partner at DC Capital. "Together, we focused on positioning the company in attractive, high-growth end markets and investing in the capabilities required to support complex, mission-critical work. We are proud of the platform that has been built and the opportunity to partner with Bob and the Pond team."

"The DC Capital team were engaged, collaborative partners who worked with us to think more strategically about how we operate and grow," said Bob Williams, Chief Executive Officer of Pond. "Their guidance helped us refine our strategic priorities, strengthen our operating foundation, and align investment behind the areas where we could build scale and differentiation. As a result, we have built a platform with deep technical expertise, a national footprint, and the ability to support complex programs for our clients."

"Working closely with Bob and the Pond team, together we developed and institutionalized the business around the One Pond strategy," said Jerry B. Chernock, Partner at DC Capital. "Translating that strategy into execution meant instilling greater discipline around how the firm allocates resources, supports its teams, and delivers for clients - while preserving the culture and technical excellence that define Pond."

Robert W. Baird, Harris Williams and Arnold & Porter advised DC Capital on the transaction. Gibson Dunn advised Arlington Capital on the transaction.

About Pond

Pond is a full-service consulting firm providing integrated engineering, architecture, planning, and construction management solutions to public and private clients since 1965. Our staff, located throughout the U.S. and globally, is committed to delivering tailored solutions. Recognizing that clients benefit the most when multi-disciplined expertise is leveraged, Pond builds teams based on client and project requirements, regardless of location, reinforcing our "One Pond" culture. We earn the trust that sets us apart. For additional information, visit www.pondco.com.

About DC Capital Partners

DC Capital Partners is a private investment firm headquartered in Alexandria, Virginia, that partners with founder-led and management-owned businesses in U.S.-based Government and Engineering markets. The firm makes control investments in differentiated middle-market companies and takes an active ownership role, drawing on deep sector knowledge to build enduring, high-quality platforms. The firm's disciplined, repeatable investment process has supported a track record of successful exits and long-term partnerships. For more information, visit www.dccp.com.

