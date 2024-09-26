DC Capital Partners Announces Strategic Investment in PK Companies

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Sept. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- DC Capital Partners Management, LP ("DC Capital"), a sector focused private equity firm that invests in middle market Government and Engineering companies, announced today that it has made a control investment in PK Companies Group, LLC ("PK" or the "Company"). PK's founders have reinvested equity as part of this transaction.

Founded in 2004, PK specializes in non-discretionary, regulatory driven specialty inspections, repair and maintenance, and safety services in support of industrial and heavy commercial facilities across the U.S. In addition to offering coatings, fireproofing, and soft-craft services, PK maintains a growing portfolio of technology enabled software and hardware solutions that offer real-time transparency and comprehensive data driven insights for asset integrity, mechanical inspection, and on-site safety compliance. The Company's focus on mission-critical services and regulatory compliance culminates in a highly sustainable reoccurring revenue model.

"We are delighted to be partnering with Brian and Kenny Turpin along with their outstanding team. PK is at the intersection of where regulatory requirements meet specialty solutions and services. PK offers their current clients differentiated solutions. We look forward to working with them as we build out their businesses along the x-y-z axes, which we define as geographies, markets, and capabilities," said Thomas J. Campbell, Founder and Managing Partner of DC Capital. "The PK team shares our core values of always doing the right thing and treating people the way you want to be treated. As we build out all aspects of the business, both internally and externally, we will ensure these values continue to flourish."

Brian Turpin, PK's CEO said "We recently recognized that our business was at an inflection point, and we needed to partner with a group that would help us reach the next levels of evolution. We have found that with Tom and his team at DC Capital. DC Capital has decades of experience and expertise which gives them a firm understanding of our business. It's these attributes that will allow PK to better serve its clients, both current and future, through the expansion of our capabilities across more industry groups and geographies. All of us at PK are grateful to be working with DC Capital as we grow both personally and professionally."

Jack A. Goldstein, Principal at DC Capital, added "PK's relentless focus on quality, organic investment, customer service, and safety has translated into an extremely impressive track record of growth for the Company. Together with the PK team, we have developed a comprehensive strategic plan to continue this trajectory by funding additional investments in new equipment, green fielding new facility locations, and expanding the Company's nascent foothold in recently penetrated markets."

DGP Capital, with securities transactions conducted through StillPoint Capital, LLC, served as M&A advisor to PK and Polsinelli PC served as legal counsel. Arnold & Porter Kaye Scholer LLP served as legal counsel to DC Capital Partners.

About PK

Headquartered in Wichita, KS and with operations across the U.S. including in Kansas, Texas, the Gulf of Mexico, and Mississippi, PK is an integrated company offering non-discretionary, regulatory driven, tech-enabled inspections, maintenance and specialty industrial services. The Company serves blue-chip industrial and heavy commercial customers across the energy & power, chemical / petrochemical, manufacturing, food & beverage, and renewables end-markets. PK prides itself on quality, customer service, and safety which has established the brand as best-in-class specialty service provider with an industry leading reputation. Learn more at www.pksti.com.

About DC Capital

DC Capital Partners is a private equity investment firm headquartered in Alexandria, Virginia, focused on making control investments in middle market, U.S.-based, Government and Engineering companies. Learn more at www.dccp.com.

