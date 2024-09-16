DC Capital Partners Makes Strategic Investment in Leading Digital Modernization and Transformation Platform

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Sept. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- DC Capital Partners Management, LP ("DC Capital"), a sector focused private equity firm that invests in middle market Government and Engineering companies, today announced it is making a control investment in C5MI Insight ("C5MI" or the "Company"). The partnership will enable C5MI to continue investing in its supply chain and logistics services and solutions that are used in critical applications across government and commercial markets. C5MI's founders have reinvested equity as part of this transaction.

C5MI is a leader in digital transformations and modernization, solving complex supply chain and logistics challenges for Federal and State Governments as well as Fortune 200 companies. The Company has developed a software agnostic approach to better align with customers' requirements and enable them to detect, protect, and sustain supply chain operations in contested or degraded environments. C5MI drives supply chain innovation, resilience, and efficiency by working with industry leaders and investing in advanced technologies.

"Due to decades of neglect and underinvestment in critical supply chain infrastructure, the U.S. defense establishment and other critical commercial organizations remain susceptible to many different direct and indirect threat vectors, posing a significant risk to U.S. National Security and the Defense Industrial Base," said Thomas J. Campbell, Founder and Managing Partner of DC Capital. "This acquisition marks a significant milestone in our journey to drive innovation, efficiency, and security in the public sector."

Don Young, C5MI's CEO said, "We are extremely excited to partner with DC Capital to help our clients secure their operations throughout their full modernization journey, from full digital core implementations to Industry 4.0 autonomy. By continuing to invest in advanced technologies and expert knowledge, we enable our customers to anticipate and respond to disruptions, enhance visibility, and streamline operations so they are well-equipped to navigate the complexities of the modern business environment."

Jerry Chernock, Partner at DC Capital, stated, "DC Capital is proud to partner with C5MI management and together we have developed a clear roadmap to guide C5MI's next phase of growth. Our plan is to invest in our people, customer relationships, and technology offerings to become the premier supply chain and logistics digital modernization provider across the U.S. Government and commercial clients. DC Capital has invested in leading Government technology businesses for nearly two decades, and we look forward to partnering with the C5MI team on their journey."

Raymond James served as financial advisor to C5MI and Pillsbury Winthrop Shaw Pittman LLP served as legal counsel. Arnold & Porter Kaye Scholer LLP served as legal counsel to DC Capital Partners.

About C5MI

Founded in 2016, C5MI is an industry leader in complex, global supply chain systems implementation and digital modernization solutions. The Company was founded with the mission to deliver enterprise-grade business process transformations that drive automation, efficiency, and sustainability across complex supply chains. C5MI utilizes significant operational supply chain domain expertise, best-of-breed technology capabilities, commercial best practices, and a repeatable delivery model to deploy solutions that deliver quantifiable returns on investment for their clients. Learn more at www.C5MI.com.

About DC Capital Partners

DC Capital Partners is a private equity investment firm headquartered in Alexandria, Virginia, focused on making control investments in middle market, U.S.-based, Government and Engineering companies. Learn more at www.dccp.com.

Contact:

Thomas J. Campbell

202-737-5220

SOURCE DC Capital Partners, LLC