DC Capital Partners Makes Strategic Investment in PBK Architects, Inc.

HOUSTON, July 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- PBK Architects, Inc. ("PBK" or the "Company"), a nationally recognized full-service architectural planning and design firm specializing in education, announced today a significant development aimed at enhancing PBK's expertise and suite of services in educational facilities design. DC Capital Partners Management, LP ("DC Capital"), a private equity investment firm with industry leading expertise in Government, Technology, and Engineering related companies, has made a significant investment in PBK.

PBK is nationally renowned for its leadership in the field of educational design, incorporating next generation learning principles and cutting-edge sustainability features. In 2019, PBK was ranked as the #1 Education Design Firm by Engineering News-Record ("ENR"), widely regarded as the engineering and design industry's premier publication.

With 15 offices in Texas and California and approximately 500 employees, PBK's workforce is comprised of an integrated team of highly skilled architects, engineers, designers and technical staff.

Thomas J. Campbell, Founder & Managing Partner of DC Capital said, "PBK is a nationally recognized leader in education design. The Company possesses all of the characteristics we seek in our investments: PBK is extremely well regarded by its customers, possesses a distinguished track record of innovation and design excellence, has an experienced leadership team and highly trained workforce, and they operate with the highest ethical standards."

"What the Founder, Dan Boggio, and the leadership team at PBK have accomplished to this point is exceptionally impressive," Mr. Campbell said. "DC Capital's investment in PBK will provide the Company with additional resources and the opportunity to collaborate with our other DC Capital portfolio companies, to expand services to clients, and provide a full continuum of capabilities. PBK's current management team will continue to lead the Company."

Dan Boggio, PBK's Founder & Executive Chairman said, "This partnership with DC Capital enables PBK to expand our expertise and our already broad range of client services. Our team now has the advantage of DC Capital's extensive resources and its exceptional track record of bringing expertise, innovation and technology to businesses, allowing them to have an even greater impact in their fields." Mr. Boggio added, "This investment will solidify PBK as the clear industry leader in every aspect of architectural planning and design and will provide expanded opportunities for increased responsibilities and professional growth for our people."

"Having the best people is the key to the success of any company and we have been extremely impressed by the people at PBK," added Douglas T. Lake Jr., Partner of DC Capital. "PBK professionals are innovating on the leading edge of education architecture and design, ensuring that clients can accomplish their goals, and, perhaps most importantly, they are enriching peoples' lives by improving the standards of quality and the educational experience for future generations. We are proud to welcome PBK to the DC Capital portfolio."

PBK will remain headquartered in Houston, TX and Dan Boggio will remain the Executive Chairman. The current PBK management and leadership team will remain fully intact and will retain a significant equity position.

Benchmark International acted as financial advisor and Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough LLP acted as legal advisor to PBK in connection with the transaction. Arnold & Porter Kaye Scholer LLP acted as legal advisor to DC Capital.

About PBK Architects, Inc.

For more than 35 years, PBK has served as an award-winning pioneer for architectural and engineering design solutions for clients in education, healthcare, sports and corporate business. With more than 500 professionals in 15 offices, the firm embraces a unique business culture that prioritizes customer service and approaches each project without preconceived notions in order to deliver custom solutions that effectively address the unique needs of each client. The industry-leading talent of PBK's teammates, coupled with the firm's signature service mentality, enables the firm to provide best-in-class programmers, planners, architects, engineers and consultants that always put the client's wishes first. PBK was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Houston, TX. Learn more at www.pbk.com.

About DC Capital Partners

DC Capital Partners is a private equity investment firm focused on making control investments in middle market, U.S.-based, Government Contracting, Defense Technology, and Engineering & Consulting Services businesses. Learn more at www.dccp.com.

Contact:

Doug Lake

202-737-5223

SOURCE DC Capital Partners Management, LP