DC-DC Converter Market Worth $22.4 Billion by 2025 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, July 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report on the "DC-DC Converter Market by Vertical (Automotive, Aerospace, Medical, Telecommunication, Industrial), Form Factor (Full, Half, Quarter, Eight), Product Type, Output Power, Input Voltage, Output Voltage, Sales Channel, Output Number and Region - Forecast to 2025", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the global DC-DC converter market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 17.5% from 2019 to 2025, to reach USD 22.4 billion by 2025. Increasing adoption of electric vehicles, adoption of more electric aircraft to reduce carbon footprint, and decrease in price are key factors driving the global industry.

Ask for PDF Brochure:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=17565254

Based on vertical, the telecommunication segment is projected to lead the DC-DC converter market during the forecast period.

Telecommunication is projected to lead the DC-DC converter market due to the transition from 3G/4G network to 5G. This will lead to the shift from larger, macro base stations to smaller solutions which require low power demands. Key players are developing products to match the rapid development in the communication industry. For instance, in June 2018, Murata launched its 1 kW DRQ-11.4/88-L48 series of quarter brick, intermediate bus, DC/DC converter modules that addresses the growing power requirements of high-reliability networking and telecommunications infrastructure equipment. The need for power supply for communication equipment is also growing at a fast-pace due to the increasing adoption of broadband-enabled mobile devices, resulting in driving the global DC-DC converters market.

The increasing demand for aerospace, medical, automotive is expected to drive the DC-DC converter market from 2019 to 2025.

The <20W output power segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Various verticals such as automotive, medical, and military & aerospace require low-power, non-standard, and high-isolation small bricks. Key players are working towards developing low power DC-DC converter. For instance, in November 2017, Artesyn Embedded Technologies (US) announced the introduction of AEE15W-M and AEE20W-M series, new 15- and 20-watt DC-DC converters that provide OEMs with an economical solution for demanding applications in industrial and medical instrumentation requiring a certified supplementary or reinforced insulation system to comply with industrial or medical safety standards.

Asia Pacific is projected to be high growth potential markets for DC-DC converter during the forecast period.

The DC-DC converter market in North America is expected to witness substantial growth during the forecast period. Increasing usage of smartphone, industrial robotics for manufacturing plants, and consumer electronics are key factors driving the growth of the market in the region over the forecast period.

Major DC-DC converter players have manufacturing plants in Asia Pacific, due to low labor cost, and government policies. These manufacturers are giving fierce competition to its global rivals in various sectors such as automotive, electronic devices, and industrial components. China, Japan, and South Korea are estimated to drive the market for DC-DC converters. These countries are major manufacturers of electronic devices such as laptops, cell phones, and integrated circuits, among others, which is expected to drive the demand for DC-DC converters.

Browse in-depth TOC on "DC-DC Converter Market"

90 – Tables

66 – Figures

185 – Pages

Request Sample pages of the Report:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=17565254

Some of the major players in the DC-DC converter market include General Electric (GE) (US), Lite-on Technology (Taiwan), Delta Electronics (Taiwan), Ericsson (Sweden), Texas Instruments (US), Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd (Japan), and Delta Electronics, Inc. (Taiwan).

Please Explore Relevant Reports:

DC-DC Converter Market for Space by Application (Surveillance, Communication, Navigation, Scientific Research, Remote Sensing), Output Voltage (<3.3, 5, 12, 15 VDC), Output Power (<20, 20-40, 40-100, >100 W), and Geography - Global Forecast to 2020

CubeSat Market by Application (Earth Observation & Traffic Monitoring, Communication, Science & Technology and Education), End User (Government & Military, Commercial, Non-profit Organizations), Size, Subsystem, and Region - Global Forecast to 2023

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Shelly Singh

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/global-dc-dc-converter-market.asp

Visit Our Web Site: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com

Content Source : https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/global-dc-dc-c onverter.asp

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets