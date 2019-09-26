DC Fashion Week is Poised for Another Glamorous Fashion Statement

WASHINGTON, Sept. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- DC Fashion Week is making its mark. Every year, designers gather to celebrate fashion, creativity, artistry and the entrepreneurial spirit. This year, DC Fashion Week is gearing up to deliver that same buzz in our nation's capital.

Front row at DC Fashion Week's International Couture Collections Show held at the Embassy of France, Washington, DC.

Kicking off this fashion week is a vital event for DC businesses, designers and fashion industry enthusiasts, the Fashion Industry Networking Party. This event, which takes place Sept. 26 at The Felt Lounge & Bar will host bloggers, models, designers, photographers, journalists, makeup artists, hairstylists, clothing stylists, modeling agents, buyers, retailers & fashionistas among many more. This event promises to be a perfect networking opportunity to boost business and build connections in DC.

DC Fashion Week's Opening Night is gaining in popularity! The 15th Year Anniversary Opening Night is taking place at The Aston Martin Washington Showroom and will be hosted by Guy Lambert, News Director for WPGC and Candiace Dillard Bassett of the Real Housewives of Potomac. This exclusive red-carpet milestone will take place on Sept. 27 as guests will be encouraged to share their experience with #FashionAtTheAston. An even more amazing experience? DC Fashion Week will be featuring a guest retailer at the #FashionAtTheAston Showcase! With past guest retailers like Betsey Johnson, Sean John, Lacoste, and Brooks Brothers, it is no surprise that DCFW will be adding another phenomenal name. BCBGMAXZARIA will pull out all the stops making their debut on the DC Fashion Week runway.

Buzz is also building for this year's M.E.D.I.A (Metropolitan Emerging Designers Showcase & Indie Artists) fashion show. Doors open at 6 p.m. on Sept. 28 at the Liaison Hotel with special musical guest performers as the audience takes in the talent of our countries emerging designers.

This iconic week is concluded with the long-awaited 31st International Couture Collections Showcase hosted by the Embassy of France on Sept. 29. VIP guests have front row seats as the year's newest collections are artfully presented. The successful collaboration and production of DC Fashion Week represent the ever-growing legacy of talent, ingenuity, and spirit of the local business community in DC. Each year, DC Fashion week is more renown and reaches out to give designers more opportunities to thrive right here at home.

