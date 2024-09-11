D.C. Humphrys Acquires Gosport Manufacturing, Secures Business Continuity in Gosport, Indiana

PHILADELPHIA, Sept. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- D.C. Humphrys has officially acquired Gosport Manufacturing, a company known for its 80-year history of producing tarps and other industrial textiles. This ensures that Gosport Manufacturing, a fixture in the local community, will continue to manufacture in Gosport, Indiana, with no disruption to its workforce or customers.

Gosport Manufacturing in Gosport, Indiana. Joseph King, longtime owner and leader of Gosport Manufacturing.

The acquisition will keep Gosport Manufacturing's employees in place, with no changes to key personnel or day-to-day operations. Humphrys is dedicated to preserving the stability of the business and maintaining the quality workmanship Gosport's customers have come to expect.

Gosport Manufacturing, founded in 1944 by the King family, has been under the leadership of Joseph King for the past 50 years. With Joseph King's retirement, Humphrys has taken over the reins. Both companies have been friendly competitors, sharing a similar focus on tarpaulin manufacturing.

"Our decision to acquire Gosport Manufacturing was driven by our respect for the business Joseph and his family have built," said Ron B. Nissenbaum, CEO of Humphrys. "Gosport's expertise aligns closely with ours, making this a natural fit. Keeping the business in Gosport and providing stability and continuity for the current employees was a priority in the acquisition."

"We know the importance of keeping the business local and maintaining the jobs that Gosport Manufacturing has provided for decades," Ron added. "We are proud of manufacturing continuously within Philadelphia ourselves for the past 150 years, and we expect that buying 'Made in the USA' will continue to be a priority for our customers."

This acquisition represents a strategic move for Humphrys, adding valuable experience and capacity to the growing company. Humphrys hopes to start producing some of its athletic products in Gosport, and better serving their customers in that area. The combined resources of both companies are expected to benefit their customers and open new avenues for business expansion.

About Humphrys

Humphrys has been a leading manufacturer of textile products for 150 years. As one of the oldest continuously operating textile manufacturers in the country, Humphrys' product line has changed with the times. Humphrys now sells athletic textile products under the CoverSports brand in addition to its more traditional industrial products.

About Gosport Manufacturing

Gosport Manufacturing has been an industry leader in the manufacture of tarpaulins and coverings since 1944. They have become known for top quality products and dependability. Gosport has been located in Gosport, Indiana for 80 years, serving a customer base that spans the country.

