DC Law Firm Chaikin, Sherman, Cammarata & Siegel, P.C. Accepting Applications for 2018 Ethiopian Heritage College Scholarship Fund

Now in its 10th year, CSCS' Ethiopian Heritage College Scholarship Fund provides financial support to college-bound high school seniors from newly immigrated Ethiopian families. Over the years, the EHCSF has helped local students from Virginia, Maryland, and the District of Columbia fund their higher education, obtain degrees, and go on to be thriving and passionate members of our local communities.

The scholarship is available to high school seniors in the DC Metro area who plan to pursue higher education at an accredited 2- or 4-year institution. In addition to providing high school transcripts and other required documents, applicants must also submit an essay to be judged by a panel and selected by the firm's Partners.

Students who will be enrolled full-time this coming 2018-2019 academic year are encouraged to submit their applications before the June 29th deadline. You can learn more about the scholarship fund and view the application and rules here.

Chaikin, Sherman, Cammarata & Siegel, P.C. is a nationally recognized personal injury and civil trial law firm that fights for victims harmed due to the negligence of others. Over the years, the firm's award-winning lawyers have recovered more than half a billion dollars in compensation for clients throughout Virginia, Maryland, and DC, and have been actively committed to supporting numerous local and legal initiatives that make our communities better and safer places to live. More information about the firm can be found at www.chaikinandsherman.com.

