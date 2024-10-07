D.C. Law Firm Hosts Tribal Sovereignty Summit

Fields Han Cunniff PLLC Hosts Summit of Tribal Leaders at the National Museum of the American Indian

WASHINGTON, Oct. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Fields Han Cunniff PLLC announced today that it hosted a Tribal Sovereignty Summit on October 2, 2024, at the National Museum of the American Indian in Washington, D.C. Tribal sovereignty—the right to preserve Tribal citizens' unique cultural identity, health, safety, and welfare—has been under attack for hundreds of years. Starting with an overview of learnings from the National Opioids Litigation, the Summit covered topics including how Tribal sovereignty is attacked and discussed strategies for protecting Tribal Nations through investigations, public disclosure, and litigation.

Richard Fields speaking to general session.

The program started with a keynote address by Todd Hembree, the former Attorney General of the Cherokee Nation. General Hembree spoke about how the drug industry's illegal marketing and sale of opioids threatened Tribal Nations' ability to protect the health, welfare and safety of tribal members. The participation of Tribal Nations in the National Opioids Litigation, both in the Multidistrict Litigation (MDL) and in Cherokee Nation v. McKesson, secured a role for Tribal Nations in future relevant national MDLs that historically were the domain of State Attorneys General and local governments.

Washington Post reporters Sari Horwitz and Dana Hedgpeth discussed the legacy of Native American boarding schools in the United States. From 1819 to 1969, the federal government forced tens of thousands of children into more than 500 boarding schools across the country in a systematic effort to destroy Native American culture, assimilate children and seize tribal lands.

Partners Richard Fields and Martin Cunniff spoke about how litigation funding and participation in the multi-district litigation process can help Tribes protect the health, safety and welfare of their citizens. Associates Connor Hees and Anna Kovalevska spoke about specific multi-district cases that Tribes are involved in.

"The Tribal Sovereignty Summit provided an essential platform to amplify the voices of Tribal Nations and reinforce their right to self-governance," said Richard Fields, managing partner at Fields Han Cunniff PLLC. "By reflecting on the lessons learned from the National Opioids Litigation, we are equipped to take actionable steps to defend Tribal sovereignty and protect the health, safety, and cultural identity of Tribal citizens for future generations."

Fields Han Cunniff PLLC is an innovative firm focused on social justice and environmental litigation on behalf of disadvantaged communities, state, local and tribal governments, and non-profit clients. The firm regularly partners with other litigators, investigators, and experts specifically chosen to form teams tailored to achieve optimal outcomes in each case. The firm employs its unique expertise in litigation finance, damages assessment and quantitative methods and exploits the latest technologies, including artificial intelligence, to ensure client success.

Contact:

Richard Fields

Fields Han Cunniff PLLC

(833) 382-9816

[email protected]

http://fhcfirm.com

SOURCE Fields Han Cunniff PLLC