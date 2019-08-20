DC Shuttle Service, Connect, Discusses Five Must See Attractions in Washington DC

WASHINGTON, Aug. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Through extended experience serving Washington, DC shuttle service, Connect, uses their vast knowledge to discuss five must-see attractions in Washington DC. From educational pit-stops to simply incredible views, your Washington DC trip is not complete without visiting these five remarkable destinations.

Washington Monument. Built to commemorate the United States first President, George Washington , The Washington Monument sits in the center of several other important historical buildings and statues. Climb up and take in breathtaking views from the top while towering over our nation's capital. National Air and Space Museum. The National Air and Space museum is enormously popular around the entire country and sometimes receives as much as ten million visitors annually. As a highlight, this museum happens to also be extremely family-friendly. Interactive flight simulators, a planetarium, and Imax movies are just a few things you can experience at this museum. Home to the world's largest collection of air and spacecrafts, the National Air and Space Museum is filled with endless activities, and things to see and do with your family. Lincoln Memorial. Across from the Washington Monument you can find another important historical memorial. Built to honor the 16th President of the United States , the Lincoln Memorial offers a stunning view both on the inside and out. From the outside, the memorial is a great building with a large front staircase, but the magic happens when you enter inside. A towering tribute statue of Abraham Lincoln sits crossed-legged in the center while also featuring spectacular speech engravings on the inner walls. You won't want to miss this historic gem. United States Botanic Garden. Committed to creating and offering extraordinary exhibits that delight, educate and inspire the public, The United States Botanic Garden is breathtakingly beautiful and you're not going to want to leave DC without experiencing it. This indoor-outdoor museum was created by founding fathers George Washington , Thomas Jefferson and James Madison back in 1850. Since then they have been offering a unique experience to surround yourself in extraordinary plant life, as well as dive into the captivating rose and butterfly gardens. The U.S. Capitol. Located on Capitol Hill, the U.S. Capitol, otherwise known as the Capitol Building, is home to the United States Congress and the seat of the legislative branch of the U.S. federal government. Explore the Capitol Visitor Center's Exhibits to learn more about congress and capture this captivating monument meant to represent the democratic world.

Washington DC is a hub of education and entertainment. The next time you visit this beautiful and bustling area, make sure to visit one of these five memorable landmarks.

About Connect: For over 30 years, Connect Shuttle Service Washington DC has been providing clients with a unique, memorable, and reliable transportation experience. Offering the highest quality luxury vehicles, in addition to less formal options for everyday transportation, our professionals are ready to work with you to plan around your local or national travel events. Due to our first class service standards, we promise an unparalleled level of service that respects both your safety and your time.

SOURCE Connect