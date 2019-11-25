DC Shuttle Service, Connect, Lists 4 Ways to Streamline Your Holiday Travel at the Washington Dulles International Airport

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Nearly 46 million Americans traveled on US airlines during the holiday period in 2018. With increased crowds can come increased stress if you are not careful. Taking a few steps to streamline your airport travel, however, can make a world of difference. DC shuttle service , Connect, lists four ways to streamline your holiday travel at the Washington Dulles International Airport.

Have your boarding pass handy. Many people use an airline app as the sole way to present their boarding pass. Rather than relying on an app or the airport's internet connection, it's smart to have a screenshot of your boarding pass saved to your camera roll or a printed version of the boarding pass. This will save you from delays if the app does not work for some reason.

Avoid lines. During the holiday time, the lines for check-in counters, bag checks, and security can be very long. If you are not prepared for these delays, you could miss your flight. Even if you plan to arrive early, it's best to skip these lines altogether. You can do so by checking in online or on the airline app, only bringing a carry-on bag when possible, and getting TSA pre-check certified prior to travel.

Travel on off-peak days. There are certain days, such as Thanksgiving and the day after Christmas, that are the most popular travel days of the year. Avoiding traveling on those days will help you avoid extra long lines, large crowds, and unexpected delays.

Hire an airport transportation service. There are ways to streamline airport travel even after your plane lands. Instead of waiting on long lines for public transportation or taxis, or paying surcharges for rideshare services, you will have a dedicated driver to take you where you need to be.

If you are traveling to or from the Washington Dulles International Airport this holiday season, be sure to reserve your airport transportation early to avoid any additional stress.

About Connect: For over 30 years, Connect Shuttle Service Washington DC has been providing clients with a unique, memorable, and reliable transportation experience. Offering the highest quality luxury vehicles, in addition to less formal options for everyday transportation, our professionals are ready to work with you to plan around your local or national travel events. Due to our first class-class service standards, we promise an unparalleled level of service that respects both your safety and your time.

SOURCE Connect