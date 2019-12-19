DC Shuttle Service, Connect, Lists 5 Holiday Activities to Take Part in this Christmas Season

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sometimes the holiday season comes and goes so quickly that we feel like we barely have a chance to enjoy it. One way to avoid that is planning out holiday activities to do with family and friends. Take advantage of any time off school or work to spend some quality time together and truly enjoy the most wonderful time of the year.

DC shuttle service , Connect, lists five holiday activities to take part in this Christmas season.

Support a cause. The holiday season is known as a time of giving. Do your part by finding a cause to support. This time of year, there are a lot of food/clothing/toy drives as well as holiday activities hosted by charities. Set aside a day to volunteer or donate to one of these causes to help those in need have an enjoyable holiday season.

Have a holiday movie night. Holiday movies are perfect for getting in the holiday spirit and enjoying the classics. It is also a great opportunity to gather family and friends for a night of spending quality time together. Add to the fun by trying some of those holiday snack recipes you saw on social media!

Go ice skating. Ice skating is fun for people of all ages and is sure to get people in the mood for winter and the holidays.

Go to a holiday craft fair. Holiday craft fairs are a great opportunity to get in the holiday spirit and enjoy the atmosphere. You may also be able to do most of your holiday shopping without stepping foot in a crowded mall. People will enjoy the gesture of getting a hand-made gift, and you will be supporting local businesses and individuals.

Decorate. Something as simple as making your home festive and bright can be a fun activity. Gather friends and family to help, put on some holiday music, and turn your house or yard into a winter wonderland!

Participating in one or more of these holiday activities will be sure to help you and your family enjoy the season this year. Make some memories that will last a lifetime!

