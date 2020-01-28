DC Shuttle Service, Connect, Lists the 4 Best California Wineries for Wedding Proposals

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- There is no place more romantic for proposing to someone than a vineyard. If you are thinking of proposing soon, a winery is the perfect place to do so! However, some California wineries are more romantic than others. Knowing which ones have that little something extra can make the moment even more special.

DC shuttle service , Connect, lists the four best California Wineries for Wedding Proposals.

Paradise Ridge Winery. The outdoor tasting deck at Paradise Ridge overlooks the Russian River Valley and the city of Santa Rosa . The views are exquisite and the sunsets are often breathtaking. The property is 156 acres so you can find just the perfect place for this special moment. You can often find Paradise Ridge on many "most romantic places in California " lists, because it really is paradise! Three Sticks Wine. Tastings at Three Sticks Wine takes place in an adobe that was built over 170 years ago. Although it was renovated in 2012, it has kept its historic charm inspired by Spanish architecture. They offer intimate tastings which, paired with its European charm, make it a great place for a romantic proposal. Ferrari-Carano Vineyards and Winery. The expansive gardens at Ferrari-Carano stretch for more than five acres and are perfectly maintained with beautiful flowers and greenery. The gorgeous garden is the perfect place to get down on one knee. There is also a wide range of tasting options including a private tasting, which is the perfect way to celebrate your new fiancé. Stag's Leap Winery. The history of Stag's Leap Winery goes back to the late 1800s. The vast Manor House is an exclusive and romantic winery estate with breathtaking views and unmistakable charm. It is appointment only, so you can book a tour or a tasting for your big moment. There's no better place than one of California's oldest, most charming winery estates to create one of the best memories of your life.

Keep these locations in mind if you are thinking about popping the question for a romantic and picturesque moment!

