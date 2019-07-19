DC Shuttle Service, Connect, Lists the 4 Best Virginia Wineries for a Wine Weekend Getaway

WASHINGTON, July 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Are you looking to take a weekend trip and experience the fifth most wine producing region in the country? If so, you should consider visiting the wineries and vineyards of Virginia. These getaway destinations can prove to be fun for a group of friends, couples retreat, or even a good solo vacation. But how do you decide which wineries to specifically add to your weekend getaway list? DC Shuttle Service, Connect, has narrowed down the top four Virginia wineries for a wine weekend getaway!

Williamsburg Winery ( Williamsburg, VA ). This historical location is home to quality Virginia wine since 1985. The picturesque winery offers informative wine tours, a Merchant Square tasting room, and even two on-site restaurants. An on-site hotel makes this elegant and classy wine experience even more stress-free. Overall, the Williamsburg Winery provides exceptional service, and an endless amount of things to do and see, such as the famous "Uncorked and Unplugged", an event providing on-site music and fun, to take your relaxing and enjoyable visit to the next level. King Family Vineyards ( Crozet, VA ). Located at the foothills of the Blue Ridge Mountains, this family-owned and operated vineyard prides itself on their specialty ultra-premium wines. With a vast selection of Virginia expressive wines, you will not be disappointed. Additionally, this vineyard holds various events throughout the summer, such as the Polo matches that occur every Sunday from Memorial Day until mid-October. These matches are free and open to the public, making them a great opportunity to experience something you may not have had the chance to otherwise. Burnley Vineyards ( Barboursville, VA ). One of the oldest vineyards in the Monticello Viticultural Area, Burnley Vineyards exudes character and charm. The 32 acres of vineyard offers a great amount of wine, of all different varieties. Its banquet and tasting rooms overlook the beautiful and quaint Virginia countryside, emitting calm and serene energy. This family owned establishment prides itself on its commitment to its guests, and making them feel at home. Not to mention, this vineyard even offers a gorgeous onsite guest house, for those interested. Pippin Hill Farm & Vineyards ( North Garden, VA ). This farm and vineyard is one of the highest and well-regarded wineries amongst the flourishing Vas Monticello Wine Trail. Providing distinguished boutique wines, as well as elevated cuisine, a stop at Pippin Hill Farm & Vineyards is a must- see for wine connoisseurs and foodies alike. The experienced team are well-versed in their hand-crafted wines and also are committed to keeping their vineyard sustainable, by protecting and preserving the rural agrarian health. Their focus on hospitality is also something worth noting when you choose to visit.

