DC Shuttle Service, Connect, Shares the Top Family Friendly LA Wineries to Visit this Fall

Fall is here and bringing some beautiful weather with it. Sit back, take a few sips, and enjoy the changing seasons by visiting the top family friendly LA wineries provided by the DC shuttle service, Connect.

Dierberg Winery. Located just a short thirteen miles away from the Pacific Ocean in one of the brisker corners of Santa Barbara County , Dierberg Vineyard is situated among the western edge of the Santa Maria Valley appellation and has been for around two decades. This family owned and operated winery was established in 1997 by a husband and wife team, and since then has grown rapidly developing into one of the most known wineries in Santa Barbara . Naturally, this family established winery is one hundred percent kid-friendly, making it perfect for families to visit from all over to enjoy everything Dierberg has to offer this fall.

Melville Winery. Nestled in the hills and valleys of the Western Santa Ynez Valley, Melville Winery sits along the St. Rita appellation. Featuring primarily cold-climate wines, Melville Winery specializes in site-specific wines such as Pinot Noir and Chardonnay. Established in 1989, this winery has been a family owned and operated business from the beginning. One of the perks of this breathtaking location - it is family friendly! Spend some time this fall taking a winemaking 101 course without sacrificing sacred family time. Take to the tasting rooms and bring the kids along too to enjoy this isolated natural oasis.

Tercero Wines . Similar to most of the wineries in Santa Barbara County , Tercero Wines is a beautiful location that welcomes families from all over to come and enjoy good views and even better wine. Tercero Wines offers a welcoming environment for all who step on the beautiful grounds, complete with four separate wineries on the property. Walk past a wall of wines and select several to taste as the crew shares inside information on the process of winemaking from grapes all the way to the bottle.

Whether you are venturing out to Santa Ynez Valley or staying closer to the Santa Maria, Southern California has a variety of different wineries to choose from. Spend family time between the vines and see hands-on how winemaking is done.

About Connect: For over 30 years, Connect shuttle service Washington DC has been providing clients with a unique, memorable, and reliable transportation experience.

