D.C. United Announce Multi-Year Front-of-Kit Partnership with Guidehouse, a DMV-Based Global Consultancy

WASHINGTON, Feb. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- D.C. United today announced a multi-year front-of-kit partnership with Guidehouse, a DMV-based global provider of consulting services to public sector and commercial markets, with broad capabilities in risk management, technology, and risk consulting. The Guidehouse logo will be found prominently on the front of D.C. United's home and away kits beginning with the 2024 Major League Soccer season, as well as the kits for the D.C. United Academy and professional eMLS team. Notably, this front-of-kit partnership becomes the first-of-its kind in Major League Soccer between a club and a global consultancy.

In addition to Guidehouse being featured on the front of D.C. United's home and away kits, as well as training tops, Guidehouse will receive naming rights to the East Sideline Suite Level at Audi Field. The partnership also extends to D.C. United's youth soccer efforts, where Guidehouse will play a leading role in advancing the club's camps and clinics programming.

"We are confident that our partnership with Guidehouse will prove to be a transformational moment for our club and we are enthusiastic about what this relationship means for the next chapter of D.C. United," said Danita Johnson, President of Business Operations for D.C. United. "It was important for us to align ourselves with a partner who shared our commitment to using our platform for purposeful, positive impact and a dedication to expanding the influence of our sport to provide more access, equity, and opportunity within our local community and across our region. The local insight – being based here in the region – paired with the international know-how with the work they do across the globe will have an immediate and long-lasting effect on our club's mission to unite sport, build community, and ultimately compete to win championships."

Guidehouse is a renowned global provider of consulting and managed services that partners with prominent Fortune 500 companies and public enterprises, specializing in the following categories: defense and security, energy, sustainability, and infrastructure, financial services, health, and state and local government. The Virginia-based business has a workforce of over 16,000 employees spread across the United States, Germany, India, Lithuania, and other global locations.

"Guidehouse and D.C. United have a shared passion and commitment to teamwork, collaboration, and quality," said Scott McIntyre, Chief Executive Officer of Guidehouse. "Whether on the field, or in the work we do with our clients, great talent, coaching, and dedication is an essential element of our strategy. We are honored to partner together, and see many exciting opportunities to harness the power of our synergies to create amazing new experiences for fans and bring a positive impact to our communities."

D.C. United engaged Playfly Premier Partnerships as a consultant to assist in the club-led efforts to identify the search for a new front-of-shirt partner.

D.C. United President of Business Operations, Danita Johnson and Guidehouse CEO Scott McIntrye discussed the partnership and the planned impact it is set to deliver to the club and the broader community with internal club media. Watch the full interview on D.C. United's YouTube channel here.

The club unveiled their new 2024 Major League Soccer home kit this season with the Guidehouse logo printed across the front of the shirt. The club's new home kit and cherry blossom-inspired away kit are available for purchase at the D.C. United Club Shop located at Audi Field and on www.mlsstore.com/dcunited.

D.C. United begin their 2024 MLS campaign at Audi Field against the New England Revolution on Saturday, Feb. 24 at 7:30 p.m. ET. For more information on memberships or tickets please visit: dcunited.com.

About D.C. United

One of the founding clubs of Major League Soccer in 1996, D.C. United are among the most decorated teams in the United States with 13 domestic and international trophies.

D.C. United have called the District home for the last 28 seasons and play their home games at Audi Field in the Buzzard Point neighborhood of Southwest, Washington, D.C, which opened in 2018. In addition to D.C. United games, the 20,000-seat soccer-specific stadium hosts over 100 events year-round and is home to America's number one sportsbook through a partnership with FanDuel Group.

The Black-and-Red train at the Inova Performance Complex, a state-of-the-art training facility and performance center located in Leesburg, Va. The 40,000 square foot 30-acre training facility, that opened in 2021, features four outdoor practice fields, and a training center equipped with a weight room and recovery facilities.

The Black-and-Red have won the MLS Cup four times (1996, 1997, 1999 and 2004), the Supporters' Shield four times (1997, 1999, 2006 and 2007) and the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup three times (1996, 2008 and 2013). For more information and club updates, please visit http://www.dcunited.com and find us on social media @dcunited.

About Guidehouse

Guidehouse is a leading global provider of consulting services to the public sector and commercial markets, with broad capabilities in management, technology, and risk consulting. By combining our public and private sector expertise, we help clients address their most complex challenges and navigate significant regulatory pressures focusing on transformational change, business resiliency, and technology-driven innovation. Across a range of advisory, consulting, outsourcing, and digital services, we create scalable, innovative solutions that help our clients outwit complexity and position them for future growth and success. The company has more than 16,000 professionals in over 55 locations globally. Guidehouse is led by seasoned professionals with proven and diverse expertise in traditional and emerging technologies, markets, and agenda-setting issues driving national and global economies. For more information, please visit guidehouse.com.

