Audi Field to host the 2024 Ethiopian Soccer Legacy Match Between Coffee Sport Club and St. George FC on Sept. 8

WASHINGTON, Sept. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- D.C. United today announces its growing collaboration with co-owner Eyob Joe Mamo. Mamo, CEO of Capital Petroleum and an investor in D.C. United, is increasing his involvement with the organization by fostering a growing partnership between the club, the Ethiopian Football Federation, and the Ethiopian Premier League. This partnership is designed to create opportunities to develop future talent in Ethiopia while also bringing football events featuring Ethiopian clubs and its national team to Audi Field. On Sept. 8, 2024, Audi Field will host the 2024 Ethiopian Soccer Legacy Match between Ethiopian Premier League sides Coffee Sport Club and St. George FC. Tickets can be purchased HERE.

D.C. United Announces Collaboration with Ethiopian Football Federation

"Through the time Joe Mamo and I have spent together in Washington, D.C. and in Addis Ababa, we have been building the foundation for a deepening relationship and connectivity between Audi Field, D.C. United, and the passionate Ethiopian football community," D.C. United CEO & Co-chairman Jason Levien said. "The DMV is home to hundreds of thousands of Ethiopian Americans and it is a cultural and economic center which provides a platform to promote Ethiopian football and an intercultural exchange. We are thrilled to bring this historic event to Audi Field."

This unique matchup was spearheaded by Mamo, an Ethiopian native, as part of a continued effort to bring soccer and cultures together in Washington, D.C. In May 2024, D.C. United partnered with the Ethiopian Football Federation to bridge the gap between Ethiopian soccer and invest in it while connecting the Ethiopian community to soccer in the DMV. This match marks the first of several initiatives to promote Ethiopian culture in the District and will showcase the two most well-known teams in the Ethiopian Premier League.

"Today marks an exciting moment in the growth of the Ethiopian Football Federation, the Ethiopian Premier League, and MLS. This is an opportunity to develop the next generation of talent," said Eyob Joe Mamo. "Most importantly, through this collaborative partnership, we can make an indelible mark in creating cultural events at Audi Field with our Ethiopian clubs and national team which will impact the lives of the youth and adults in the community. I am humbled and honored to have this as the Mamo Kacha family's legacy in soccer."

Both sides were advised by Kal Ross, who spearheaded the partnership vision between Mamo and D.C. United.

Ethiopian Coffee Sport Club is a professional Ethiopian football club based in Addis Ababa that was founded in 1976. They are a member of the Ethiopian Football Federation and play in the top division of Ethiopian Football, the Ethiopian Premier League. Last season, Coffee Sport Club finished third in the Ethiopian Premier League with a 14-7-9 record.

Saint George Sports Club was the first Ethiopian club founded in 1935 and was established as a symbol of Ethiopian nationalism. The club has won the Ethiopian Premier League a record 31 times and most recently in the 2022-2023 season. Last year, St. George FC finished fifth in their domestic league with a 13-8-9 record.

For more information and for tickets, please visit www.audifield.com. For media interested in covering the match on Sept. 8, please apply for credentials HERE . The deadline for media credential submissions is Thursday, Sept. 5. Late media credential applications will not be accepted

About D.C. United

One of the founding clubs of Major League Soccer in 1996, D.C. United are among the most decorated teams in the United States with 13 domestic and international trophies.

D.C. United have called the District home for the last 28 seasons and play their home games at Audi Field in the Buzzard Point neighborhood of Southwest, Washington, D.C, which opened in 2018. In addition to D.C. United games, the 20,000-seat soccer-specific stadium hosts over 100 events year-round and is home to America's number one sportsbook through a partnership with FanDuel Group.

The Black-and-Red train at the Inova Performance Complex, a state-of-the-art training facility and performance center located in Leesburg, Va. The 40,000 square foot 30-acre training facility, that opened in 2021, features four outdoor practice fields, and a training center equipped with a weight room and recovery facilities.

The Black-and-Red have won the MLS Cup four times (1996, 1997, 1999 and 2004), the Supporters' Shield four times (1997, 1999, 2006 and 2007) and the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup three times (1996, 2008 and 2013). For more information and club updates, please visit www.dcunited.com and find us on social media @dcunited.

About Audi Field

The iconic 20,000-seat soccer-specific stadium is nestled in a prime location along the capitol riverfront, the fastest growing area in downtown D.C, and is the permanent home of D.C. United, the Washington Spirit, and the DC Defenders.

Opened in July 2018, Audi Field is a premiere entertainment and event destination and was the host of the 2023 MLS All-Star Game vs. Arsenal FC. Complete with a state-of-the-art FanDuel sportsbook, 500 premium field-level seats, 31 luxury suites, and one of the steepest stadium grades in sports, Audi Field offers fans a truly unique gameday experience. The stadium houses various events year-round from corporate outings, music festivals, and world class international sporting events from the Premier League Lacrosse to College Football, and more.

For more information, please visit www.audifield.com and find us on social media at @AudiField.

SOURCE D.C. United