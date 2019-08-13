DCAC Announces Expanded Speaker Roster and Programming

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Data Center Austin Conference (DCAC) announces today an expanded speaker roster and content program as the fifth annual summit expands to a two-day event. In addition to the thought-provoking keynotes and presentations by renowned technology leaders that have distinguished DCAC since its inception, this year's conference will feature breakout sessions where data center luminaries will join enterprise clients to discuss actual use cases that have demonstrated a progressive impact upon the industry. DCAC will take place September 24-25, in Austin, Texas.

"Next-generation technologies require next-generation data center solutions, especially for the applications of tomorrow such as augmented and virtual reality and consumer wearables, which will drive the next surge in demand across our sector," states DCAC founder Kirk Offel. "To help companies prepare, DCAC 2019 adds new programming, including breakout sessions designed to address the infrastructure challenges facing our community, and presented in the spirit of collaboration for which our event has been celebrated."

Jennifer Cook, Head of Production at Dreamscape Immersive, a location-based virtual reality (VR) studio backed by 21st Century Fox, WarnerMedia and Steven Spielberg, is among the latest confirmed speakers who will address the DCAC audience on VR and augmented reality (AR). She is joined by Marcie Jastrow, Senior Vice President of Immersive Media and Head of the Technicolor Experience Center, a space that brings together partners across the VR/AR spectrum to develop powerful stories through creative technology. Breakout sessions for DCAC 2019 include presentations by Google, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure, T5 Data Centers, and more.

The event's dynamic networking atmosphere, replete with a host of on-site amenities that vary from the health conscious, to the luxurious and indulgent, to the epicurean, has become a staple of DCAC and this year's summit is no different. Among the attractions are intravenous vitamin and hydration therapies, Cuban hand-rolled cigars, straight razor shaves, and salon style hair blowouts, which are accompanied by classic Texas barbeque and authentic Austin food truck fare all delivered to the beats of a local DJ. Eaton, the global power management company, is the event's title sponsor.

"Far from trivializing the networking or amenities available at DCAC, our event embraces them," adds Offel. "We believe this type of environment is conducive to a more meaningful exchange of ideas where everyone can feel free to participate and be heard."

