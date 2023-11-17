DCAcar® Enhances Fleet with Electric Vehicles and Secures Top Spot in Washington Business Journal Ranking

News provided by

DCAcar

17 Nov, 2023, 09:14 ET

WASHINGTON, Nov. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DCAcar®, a premier black car service provider in the nation's capital, today announces a groundbreaking addition to its fleet and a significant recognition by the Washington Business Journal.

For over a decade, DCAcar® has been synonymous with excellence in transportation services. Taking a bold step into the future of eco-friendly travel, the company is proud to incorporate 10 Tesla Model Ys into its fleet this year, with a commitment from CEO Davit Zakaryan to add 80 more electric vehicles in Washington D.C.

Davit Zakaryan, the visionary leader at the helm of DCAcar®, emphasized the importance of this initiative: "Incorporating electric vehicles into our fleet is a strategic move towards sustainability and offering our clients a unique, luxurious travel experience. We believe in 'riding business class before you fly business class'. This addition ensures our clients enjoy a premium, environmentally friendly journey, setting new standards in the industry."

As the first black car service provider in Washington D.C. to integrate electric vehicles, DCAcar® is not only advancing its commitment to environmental stewardship but also leading the way for others in the luxury transportation sector.

Additionally, the company has been proudly ranked 6th in a prestigious list by the Washington Business Journal, showcasing the most influential and successful companies in the region. This ranking, researched by Carolyn M. Proctor and published on Nov 10, 2023, highlights DCAcar®'s significant impact and growth in the local business community.

Reflecting on this achievement, Mr. Zakaryan added, "Being recognized by the Washington Business Journal is an honor that speaks volumes about our team's dedication and hard work. As we lead the way in luxury transportation, we're not just moving people; we're moving towards a greener, more sustainable future. Being the first in D.C. to offer an all-electric luxury ride, we're driving change in the industry, one ride at a time."

About DCAcar®

DCAcar® is a premier black car service provider based in Washington, D.C. With a focus on luxury, reliability, and sustainability, DCAcar® offers top-notch transportation solutions for its clientele. The company's commitment to excellence and innovation has made it a leader in the transportation industry.

For more information about DCAcar® and its services, please contact. 

Arsen M , Media Relations Manager at DCAcar®
[email protected]

SOURCE DCAcar

