dcafé digital appoints Ralf Jacob, President, Verizon Digital Media Services to its Board of Directors

"dcafé's technology is bar none! Every feature, button or service is exposed as an API which makes integration such a breeze. The UI is logically laid out and adapts to an operators workflow with ease. Their recent success only speaks to their ability to cater to today's demands on handling meta-data. Their approach is particularly of value to the CTV industry with its focus on ACR and contextual advertising. I am excited to be working with an organization that focuses on bringing this cloud-redundant, dynamic OTT authoring platform to the media industry," said Jacob, about joining the Board of Directors at dcafé.

During Ralf's tenure leading Verizon Digital Media Services (VDMS), he grew the company's revenue by more than 300% and established VDMS's CDN as the second largest worldwide. The platform became the de-facto standard in the industry for OTA to OTT conversion and is being used by prime broadcasters – Disney, ESPN, ABC, Hulu, Fox, Sinclair, Hearst, Discovery, among others.

Vineet Dhawan, CEO, dcafé digital says, "upLynk's success precedes its reputation with a coveted customer list. Our journey began by building dcafé for upLynk, a platform founded by Ralf which simplified video workflow like never before. We leveraged this world-class streaming solution to deliver flawless experiences, and now to be able to work with the man himself is incredible. We couldn't be more fortunate and excited to have him guide us."

About dcafé digital Inc:

dcafé's dynamic OTT authoring platform lowers technical complexities and helps launch and monetize streaming services across 12+ screens. It's completely cloud redundant, player agnostic, supports a multi-tenant architecture with a built-in real-time analytics dashboard. With dcafé Live Now, customers can deliver, monetize, and control live streams across screens ensuring a flawless streaming experience. Extending pre, post and go live support with dcafé labs, dcafé digital is a true growth partner for all its customers.

