DCAI Supports NVIDIA NVQLink for Quantum and AI integration

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, Nov. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- DCAI, the AI infrastructure company that operates Denmark's AI supercomputer Gefion, today announced its support for NVIDIA NVQLink, a new open reference architecture designed to connect GPU-based supercomputers with quantum processors (QPUs). The initiative marks a key step in DCAI's mission to prepare customers for a future where artificial intelligence and quantum computing work side by side.

NVQLink enables ultra-low-latency, high-throughput communication between classical and quantum systems, creating a pathway for hybrid workflows that combine AI-driven data processing with quantum algorithms. Integrated with the NVIDIA CUDA-Q platform, NVQLink allows developers to orchestrate both types of computing resources in real-time through a unified software environment. NVQLink acts as a Rosetta Stone connecting quantum and classical supercomputers, uniting them into a single system.

"We believe that the future of computing includes both AI and quantum computing working together seamlessly," said Nadia Carlsten, CEO of DCAI. "Supporting NVQLink aligns perfectly with our strategy to give customers access to advanced and flexible infrastructure that evolves with the technology landscape. The field of quantum hardware is still maturing, and NVQLink being open and universal is essential for innovation."

An Open Path Toward Hybrid Computing

As quantum technologies develop across multiple hardware types—trapped-ion, superconducting, photonic, and others—DCAI believes open standards like NVQLink are critical to ensuring interoperability and long-term flexibility. By integrating NVQLink into its infrastructure strategy, DCAI enables customers to explore hybrid applications without being tied to a specific quantum architecture or vendor ecosystem.

"NVIDIA NVQLink bridges the gap to tomorrow's tightly integrated quantum-GPU supercomputers," said Tim Costa, General Manager for Quantum at NVIDIA. "The work at DCAI is essential for bringing hybrid quantum-classical computing into practical use and ensuring researchers and enterprises have access to the integrated quantum-GPU systems they need to accelerate discovery across domains."

A Track Record in Quantum Collaboration

DCAI has already made significant contributions to the development of quantum computing. In collaboration with Ansys and NVIDIA, DCAI's Gefi on supercomputer has powered GPU-accelerated simulations of quantum algorithms for fluid-dynamics engineering applications on a hypothetical 39-qubit system—demonstrating how AI and quantum can come together t o accelerate real-world engineering workflows.

DCAI also enables groundbreaking research at the University of Copenhagen, where researchers used the Gefion supercomputer to simulate a 40-qubit, noise-free quantum computer—achieving more than 100× improvement in algorithmic efficiency compared to baseline estimates. The project explored drug-docking simulations for cancer research and future hybrid quantum-classical architectures, underscoring DCAI's commitment to bridging AI and quantum computing for practical, high-impact research.

Through the NVQLink initiative, DCAI further strengthens Denmark's role as a European hub for advanced computing and supports a growing community of researchers and innovators exploring the convergence of AI and quantum technologies.

About DCAI

Danish Centre for AI Innovation (DCAI) is an AI infrastructure and services provider which owns and operates Gefion, Denmark's flagship AI supercomputer. DCAI's mission is to lower the barrier to access the most advanced computing capabilities with guaranteed data sovereignty, enabling organizations to innovate confidently. DCAI customers include academic researchers, startups, public sector institutions, and enterprise customers that leverage the power of sovereign AI to accelerate research and innovation.

