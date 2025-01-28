D/CAL Partners With ScottsMiracle-Gro To Launch All-New Brand And Product Line

Agency's Deep and Unique Understanding of Subcultures Provides Fertile Ground for New Brand's Launch, Growth

DETROIT, Jan. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Independent creative agency D/CAL today announced it has been selected to work on a new ScottsMiracle-Gro brand, set to make its debut in February. The work will comprise brand strategy, creative, production and social media.

"We've got a rich heritage that goes back more than 150 years," said John Sass, Vice President, Chief Creative Officer at ScottsMiracle-Gro. "We're excited to take elements of that history and create a new brand that speaks to consumers differently."

A cornerstone of D/CAL's winning pitch was its proprietary methodology called the D/CAL SubMethod™, designed to enhance a brand's existing understanding of a target audience through the subcultures in which they participate.

"While the Scotts team knows their audiences very well, we brought a lot more fidelity to what motivates their consumer, and that has led to a delightful, category-bending brand campaign that we cannot wait to launch," said Adam J. Wilson, President and Co-founder of D/CAL.

D/CAL's nimble approach has already made a positive impact in the new relationship. "It was important to us to prove from day one that our ability to adapt quickly and effectively, are not just words in an agency credentials deck," said Melanie Westendorf, Managing Director at D/CAL. Lance Melnichenko, Director of Next Gen Lawns added, "Developing this new brand really inspired us to rethink how we work internally in a number of ways. D/CAL's ability to work quickly with tremendous attention to detail really compliments those efforts."

D/CAL will serve as the lead strategic and creative agency for the new brand, collaborating with a roster of existing specialist agencies, including media, PR, and performance marketing.

Additional information about D/CAL can be found at www.dcalagency.com .

ABOUT ScottsMiracle-Gro

With approximately $3.6 billion in sales, the Company is the world's largest marketer of branded consumer products for lawn and garden care. The Company's brands are among the most recognized in the industry. The Company's Scotts®, Miracle-Gro® and Ortho® brands are market-leading in their categories. The Company's wholly-owned subsidiary, The Hawthorne Gardening Company, is a leading provider of nutrients, lighting, and other materials used in the indoor and hydroponic growing segment. For additional information, visit us at www.scottsmiraclegro.com.

ABOUT D/CAL

Founded in 2018, D/CAL is a fiercely independent strategic creative agency built from the outside-in to help brands unlock greater "emotive clarity," making them less replaceable, more differentiated, with a higher likelihood of justifying their prices. Their approach to achieving this with every Client is rooted in a simple, yet powerful idea: SUBCULTURES > DEMOGRAPHICS. They believe subculture-driven insights lead to building more of your audience than buying it. And they're built to act on that belief - with more agency outsiders in their ranks than any other firm and a strategic and creative methodology to match. www.dcalagency.com

