DCART to feature its new electronic wagon ORGO at CES 2020

The ORGO is an ergonomically-designed product created to efficiently transport people and/or baggage. This unique mobility solution can easily be used by anyone, including those who may have less physical strength than average. The product is comprised of a module drive unit--consisting of 2 motors, battery, and motor controller--that is connected to a steering unit. Signals given by the user via the handle of the wagon are received by the module unit, and these signals are translated into movement. By consistently conducting tests on the modularization of the motors, gear, controller, and clutch, DCART has succeeded in creating a product with a high level of drivability and an optimal structural balance.

Visitors can experience DCART's electric wagon at Sands, Hall G-53322 (Eureka Park).

The following features differentiate the ORGO from its competitors:

Two handling modes (electric/ manual )

) Can support up to 130 lbs., making it possible to carry 2 children and/or heavy loads

making it possible to carry and/or heavy loads Foldable

Lightweight and sturdy aluminum frame

DCART, which was founded in 2017, is currently in the process of developing a wide range of products that combine IT/self-driving technologies with mobility products. The company is particularly focused on the study of diverse micro-mobility technologies, with the ORGO being the first outcome of this study.

On January 28, the company will be launching a Kickstarter campaign.

In addition to the production and sales of its electronic wagon, DCART is also an official reseller of the German corporation Neuland. DCART is the exclusive distributor of Neuland's facilitation products and also provides related workshop and consultation services. DCART also has an official partnership contract with the premium UK brand Jaguar Land Rover Korea and, as part of this partnership, has conducted optimum driving tests for vehicles, provided training materials, and conducted facilitation services using digital tools. The company also offers consultations on car technologies, smart work, second-hand car certification, and fleet businesses. As a global certification trainer for Volkswagen, DCART CEO Yun Byung Hak is also working on developing and applying digital tools in the Korean market.

Yun was previously a product trainer for companies such as Mercedes-Benz (Technology Team), Volkswagen Group, and Jaguar Land Rover. The ORGO was developed by a team of experts, including structural designers and IT engineers from the auto sector and product/graphic designers. DCART plans to expand its business not only throughout Korea but also into the US, Europe, and China. DCART's goal is to make family time as enjoyable as possible by making it easy to transport people and baggage.

For more detailed information on DCART, visit http://dcartlabs.com/.

