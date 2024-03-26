Averna's expertise in high-voltage testing will accelerate market introduction of the dcbel Ara Home Energy Station.

MONTREAL, March 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Averna, the leading global test & quality solutions provider, announced a key collaboration with dcbel through the design of the Ara Home Energy Station, the company's flagship device. dcbel Ara manages the bidirectional flow of home energy using built-in artificial intelligence capabilities. Averna was brought into the project early on to support the internal team with test development, allowing them to stay focused on the product itself while monitoring quality throughout.

Averna_Technologies_Inc__dcbel_Selects_Averna_to_Test_Revolution dcbel Selects Averna to Test Revolutionary Home Energy Management System

"Electric vehicles and battery production are two of the fastest growing industries in Quebec and worldwide. dcbel's solution will be a game changer for the industry. Averna is committed to be an active player in bringing these technologies to market," said François Rainville, CEO of Averna.

dcbel empowers homeowners to take control of their energy by leveraging renewable assets such as solar panels, stationary batteries and their electric vehicle (EV) to avoid blackouts, save money when energy prices peak, and earn money while contributing to the stability of the grid. The dcbel Home Energy Station is able to trade and exchange energy on behalf of subscribers when it benefits them to do so, favoring both utilities and the prosumer.

"By bringing Averna in at the design stage, we are able to stay focused on developing a high-quality product, as this is the first of its kind," explained Ron Denom, COO at dcbel. "This allows us to maintain the high quality and safety standards our customers expect. Averna's experience with high-voltage testing is a highly valuable asset, helping us accelerate the launch of our product from development to delivery."

For more information on Averna, please visit their website.

About dcbel

dcbel was founded in 2015 on the principle that everyone deserves clean, reliable and sustainable energy to live a life without compromise.

The company's Home Energy Station perfects the art and science of smart home energy, allowing people to take ownership over their energy supply with one small device. Homeowners can supply their home and EV with solar power, use vehicle-to-home charging to make power outages a thing of the past, and reduce energy costs with artificial intelligence.

To learn more, visit dcbel.energy

About Averna

As a global Test & Quality Solution integrator, Averna partners with product designers, developers, and OEMs to help them achieve higher product quality, accelerate time to market and protect their brands. Founded in 1999, Averna offers specialized expertise and innovative test, vision inspection, precision assembly and automated solutions that deliver substantial technical, financial and market benefits for clients in the aerospace, automotive, consumer, energy, industrials, medical devices & life sciences, semiconductor, telecom and other industries. Averna has offices around the world, numerous industry certifications such as ISO 9001:2015, ITAR registration, and is partnered with NI, Eclipse Automation, PI, Keysight Technologies and JOT Automation. www.averna.com

© Copyright 2023 Averna. All rights reserved. Information subject to change without notice. Averna is a trademark of Averna Technologies Inc.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2369632/Averna_Technologies_Inc__dcbel_Selects_Averna_to_Test_Revolution.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2368972/Averna_Technologies_Inc__dcbel_Selects_Averna_to_Test_Revolution.jpg