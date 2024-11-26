DCC Acquires TigerPress, Expanding Northeast Operations and Manufacturing Capabilities

MOUNTAINSIDE, N.J., Nov. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital Color Concepts ("DCC") proudly announces the acquisition of TigerPress, a comprehensive folding carton and commercial print manufacturer based in East Longmeadow, Massachusetts. This strategic transaction significantly boosts DCC's manufacturing capacity and extends its presence throughout the Northeast. TigerPress will continue to deliver outstanding customer service, rapid turnaround times, and exceptional quality from its approximately 100,000-square-foot facility as part of the DCC platform.

TigerPress has a long history of innovation and growth – Jennifer and Reza Shafii opened their print shop in 1985, which evolved over the next four decades into a diversified print and packaging business focused on folding cartons, commercial, digital, and large format printing, and fulfillment. Both businesses have complementary customer-centric cultures, and this partnership will strengthen DCC's existing capabilities and allow the combined company to better serve their customers with additional resources and equipment.

"We are thrilled to complete this acquisition within a year of our investment in DCC, highlighting the promising growth ahead," says Parker Shields, co-Managing Partner at Sherburne Partners, a private investment firm based in New York City and DCC's majority shareholder. "This transaction will significantly bolster our revenue potential across all manufacturing lines and allow us to be a stronger, value-added partner to all of our stakeholders," commented Oliver Patten, co-Managing Partner at Sherburne Partners.

"The TigerPress acquisition enhances DCC's leadership in folding carton and commercial printing in the Northeast, adding valuable resources to drive long-term growth while maintaining our unwavering commitment to serving our customers," said Don Terwilliger, President of DCC.

"We're delighted to partner with DCC, who values our traditions of exceptional customer service and quality. Above all, we know that they will continue operating TigerPress at the same location, and with the same dedicated team who helped build our business over the last 39 years. Our customers, suppliers and employees will be in good hands," remarked Reza Shafii, former President of TigerPress.

The transaction marks the first acquisition since DCC received a growth investment from Sherburne Partners in December 2023. The transaction closed on November 20, 2024. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

About DCC

Digital Color Concepts ("DCC") is a premier end-to-end print and packaging provider, transforming ideas into impactful communication tools that inspire action. From luxury packaging to everyday essentials, DCC delivers precision solutions with a client-centric approach, a legacy of excellence, and a commitment to the highest social and environmental standards, ensuring a premium experience for every project. For more information on DCC, please visit dccnjpackaging.com .

About TigerPress

Since 1985, TigerPress has delivered superb packaging and printing services using a wide range of production options. TigerPress offers a complete range of prepress, printing, packaging, and bindery services, along with exceptional quality and customer service. Each job receives individual attention and care. For more information on TigerPress, please visit tigerpress.com .

About Sherburne Partners

Sherburne Partners ("Sherburne") is a private investment firm based in New York City that invests in and builds upon companies in fragmented industrial and business service industries. Sherburne invests primarily in founder and family-owned businesses with attractive growth prospects and customer-centric cultures. Sherburne makes majority-control investments and provides capital to create enduring market leaders. For more information on Sherburne, please visit sherburnepartners.com .

Contact

Don Terwilliger, President, DCC

Email: [email protected]

Phone: 90­8 2­64 0515

SOURCE Digital Color Concepts