DCC Automation and CADDi Unite to Drive Cross-Site Collaboration and Cost Optimization in Dairy Processing

CHICAGO, Dec. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CADDi, a leading provider of digital solutions for manufacturers, and Dairy Conveyor Corporation (DCC Automation), a pioneer in automation systems for the dairy and food processing industries, announce a new partnership aimed at elevating supply chain efficiency and strengthening communication across DCC's nationwide facilities. Through this collaboration, DCC Automation will implement CADDi Drawer to streamline supplier negotiations, optimize purchasing, and enhance connectivity between its headquarters in Brewster, NY, and other locations across the U.S.

This partnership addresses critical industry challenges DCC Automation faces in balancing cost control with high operational standards. With CADDi Drawer, DCC will gain improved access to key design and purchasing data, enabling smoother communication between locations and more informed supplier selection for new projects. These capabilities will help drive both strategic and day-to-day improvements, allowing DCC to operate with heightened precision and agility in its competitive market.

"CADDi Drawer represents a powerful step forward for DCC Automation's operational strategy," said Nick McWilliams, Customer Success Manager at DCC. "By digitizing and organizing our design data, CADDi enables us to improve team collaboration across sites and streamline the procurement process. This partnership positions us to more effectively manage costs and elevate our efficiency across the board."

Since its founding in 1954, DCC Automation has become a trusted name in hygienic and innovative automation, offering high-quality conveyor systems, robotic palletizers, and custom control panels. With recent accolades like the 2024 Rockwell Automation PartnerNetwork OEM Innovation Award for its Hygienic Robotic Packaging System, DCC Automation continues to lead advancements in the food and beverage sectors.

"We're excited to support DCC Automation's commitment to innovation and efficiency," said Yushiro Kato, CEO of CADDi. "With CADDi Drawer, we're helping DCC transform how they access and leverage critical information across teams, allowing them to focus on the quality and responsiveness their customers expect."

As DCC Automation continues to lead in automated solutions, its integration of CADDi's tools reinforces a long-standing dedication to innovation and adaptability within the dairy processing industry, which demands constant modernization to keep pace with changing food safety and production standards.

About CADDi

CADDi is a manufacturing intelligence software company with a mission to make design and supply chain data accessible and actionable for all teams. CADDi Drawer, the company's flagship product, uses advanced AI to centralize and analyze essential production data, helping manufacturers improve their efficiency and quality. Named to Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies list in 2024, CADDi also won the 2024 SaaS Award for Best Business Intelligence and Engineering Management Software.

About DCC Automation

DCC Automation, known as Dairy Conveyor Corporation, provides advanced automation solutions tailored for the dairy and beverage industries. Headquartered in Brewster, NY, with additional locations in Minnesota, Nevada, and California, DCC specializes in stainless steel conveyor systems, robotic palletizers, and custom automation solutions. A Rockwell Automation PartnerNetwork OEM Innovation Award winner, DCC is committed to delivering reliable and efficient systems that meet stringent industry standards in hygiene and productivity.

