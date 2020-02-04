DCG ONE Earns ISO 9001:2015 Certification

ISO 9001:2015 is a globally recognized quality management standard developed and published by the International Organization for Standardization (ISO) . This standard provides a model that organizations of all types and sizes can use for building an effective quality management system. To achieve certification, a rigorous and comprehensive company-wide audit was performed by a recognized certification firm.

DCG ONE president Brad Clarke noted that "quality is paramount for DCG ONE and we're constantly striving to provide the best for our customers every day. By adhering to the ISO 9001:2015 standards, we will ensure that the products and services we produce for our world-class customers will be the best-in-quality on a consistent basis."

ISO 9001:2015 is built on a variety of quality management principles including a keen focus on customers, an involvement of high-level organization management, a process approach, and an ongoing improvement of the process.

Founded in a one-car garage in 1965, DCG ONE has grown to become one of the largest privately held marketing services providers on the West Coast. Servicing a variety of Fortune 500 companies, DCG ONE provides world-class marketing solutions--from print production to integrated fulfillment and data services to full-service creative agency support. Learn more at www.dcgone.com.

