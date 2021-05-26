Dchained Announces Free Webinar "Take The First Step to Financial Freedom"; Live Session To Learn About Cryptocurrency Investing

NEW YORK, May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dchained , the easiest and most effective way to get started learning about and investing in crypto assets, today announces its free bi-weekly crypto learning webinar entitled "Take The First Step to Financial Freedom." From Bitcoin and Ethereum, to Dogecoin and Cardano, there are a lot of reasons for investing enthusiasm, but also confusion. Guiding people on the basics of cryptocurrency and how to buy and sell cryptocurrency in his live-hosted webinar, Dchained founder and CEO Ed McCormack will empower inexperienced crypto investors with the knowledge necessary to invest with confidence.

"Many have felt they missed out on the opportunity to invest in cryptocurrency given recent market highs," said Ed McCormack, CEO and founder of Dchained. "Nothing is more expensive than a missed opportunity and I am excited about the opportunity to help empower new potential crypto investors with the knowledge necessary to capitalize on the opportunities that more experienced investors have understood for years."

Cryptocurrency has the potential for greater returns than many traditional investing opportunities but can also come with greater risks. The webinar offers that the surge in demand over the last year has, in large part, been driven by leading financial institutions and publicly traded companies, as well as other meaningful insights. With major banks projecting that Bitcoin will increase by more than 2x-4x in the next year, investors have an opportunity to gain their financial freedom right at their fingertips.

To sign up for Dchained's webinar and begin learning about crypto-investing, please visit Dchained.com/webinar-registration.

Founded by tech and crypto-investing veteran Edmund McCormack, Dchained provides education and strong crypto-community resources for investors at every stage of their journey, whether complete beginners or experienced traders. Through a series of easy-to-follow guides, Dchained users gain the insight required to make informed and timely investment decisions, covering everything from the basics of blockchain to the latest DeFi platforms. For additional information on how Dchained builds smarter investors, please visit www.Dchained.com . Join the conversation on Facebook , Twitter , Instagram and LinkedIn .

