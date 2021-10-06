DCI Again Ranks Among Top 100 Financial Technology Companies

HUTCHINSON, Kan., Oct. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Data Center Inc. (DCI), the privately-owned developer of iCore360® core banking software and iCoreGO™ digital banking solutions for community banks nationwide, announced their ranking as one of the top 100 technology providers to financial institutions in the 18th annual IDC FinTech Rankings of leading hardware, software and service providers to the financial services industry.

"The providers featured in the annual FinTech Rankings supply the technological backbone of the financial services industry," said Sarah Fankhauser, DCI President and CEO. "It is gratifying to be included in the ranking, and we're honored to provide our stellar service and innovative technologies to community banks nationwide."

DCI is unique among most core technology companies in the rankings and industry overall, remaining privately owned by a group of clients for nearly 60 years, with several clients serving as board members and user group leaders involved in the development of the company's technologies. As a result, the company has a reputation for highly personal and responsive customer service, evidenced by consistently high satisfaction and contract renewal rates.

The 2021 IDC ranking is the latest recognition of DCI for its innovation, reliability and service in the banking technology industry. DCI repeatedly appears in the annual IDC FinTech Top 100 Rankings, has previously been named a FinTech Forward Top 100 Technology Provider, has been awarded the InfoWorld Top 100 IT Award and the NetApp Innovation Award, and has been presented the BankNews Innovative Solutions Award multiple times.

About DCI

DCI is the developer of the award-winning iCore360® core banking software and iCoreGO™ multi-channel digital banking solutions for community banks and credit unions nationwide. DCI is privately owned by a group of bank clients, with several serving as board members and user group leaders. In addition to iCore360 and iCoreGO, DCI provides private ATM network/card management, teller solutions, remote capture, custom analysis, risk/vendor management, managed IT and more. Among other awards, DCI has been named a FinTech Rankings Top 100 technology provider by IDC Financial Insights, a FinTech Forward Top 100 technology provider by American Banker and BAI, a multiple winner of the BankNews ­­ Innovative Solutions Award and endorsements from multiple regional banking associations. For more information, visit www.datacenterinc.com or contact [email protected].

