DCI and DataVisor Team Up to Help Banks Fight Fraud

HUTCHINSON, Kan., May 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Financial fraud has increased substantially as the trend towards mobile banking and digitization accelerates. In 2022 alone, the Federal Trade Commission received over 1.1 million reports of identity theft and over 440,000 reports of credit card fraud.

To help banks detect and mitigate fraud proactively, DCI (Data Center Inc.) – the privately-owned developer of core processing, digital banking, and Fintech processing solutions – has partnered with DataVisor – the only comprehensive, real-time fraud and risk management platform that harnesses sophisticated AI and modern machine learning to prevent against evolving fraud threats.

As a result, DCI customers can now better detect and mitigate application and identity theft, transaction fraud, account takeovers, money laundering, and other types of banking fraud before it results in financial and reputational damage.

"DataVisor leverages AI and advanced machine learning techniques to connect the dots between fraud signals across various events and channels, enabling organizations to act on fast-evolving fraud and money laundering activities as they happen in real time, preventing financial losses with early action," said Yinglian Xie, DataVisor's CEO and Co-Founder.

Currently, it is mandatory for all banks using RTP applications to have a fraud solution, and DCI requires all Fintechs utilizing their core to have fraud protection as well. DataVisor's fraud solution, integrated through DCI's core, allows fraud protection for RTP, ACH, Wire and Card transactions through one platform.

"DCI continuously strives to provide community banks with tools to leverage their positions in the marketplace," said Sarah Fankhauser, DCI President and CEO. "We've invested in fraud management to help our banks minimize their risks, as they continue to expand their mobile and digital offerings."

DCI's implementation of DataVisor's innovative technology, comes on the heels of the creation of DCI's own internal Fraud and Compliance department – managed by a Certified Anti-Money Laundering Specialist (CAMS) and a Certified Fraud Examiner (ACFE). As part of DCI's investment in helping community banks fight fraud, this new department works with DataVisor, who provides 24/7 fraud detection and mitigation support for DCI customers. They also partner with the nationwide Financial Fraud Consortium (FFC) to actively explore best practices for deterring, detecting, and combating fraud more effectively.

DCI is the developer of the award-winning iCore360® core banking software, plus iCoreGO® digital banking and fintech processing solutions for community financial institutions nationwide, including those using other core platforms. DCI is privately owned by a group of bank clients, with several serving as board members and user group leaders.

DataVisor is the most comprehensive fraud prevention platform powered by the world's most sophisticated AI and modern machine learning capabilities. DataVisor empowers customers to protect against future attacks before they happen by detecting and acting on rapidly evolving fraud patterns in real time. DataVisor's adaptable solution and data-driven approach provides businesses with unparalleled protection in an ever-evolving digital landscape.

DataVisor's award-winning solutions and continuous innovation make them the trusted partner of choice for Fortune 500 companies and leading organizations worldwide, specializing in financial services, banking, credit unions, fintech, and payments.

