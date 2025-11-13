DCI Announces BSA Product Transition and RiskScout as Preferred Provider

HUTCHINSON, Kan., Nov. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- DCI, the privately-owned developer of core processing, digital banking, and Fintech processing solutions, has announced that its BSA Navigator product will be discontinued on December 31, 2026. This phase-out is part of a strategic initiative to strengthen DCI's compliance ecosystem and support customers' ever-evolving operational needs.

DCI and RiskScout Logos

To help with this transition, DCI has named long-time partner RiskScout as its preferred BSA/AML and Fraud vendor to bring advanced financial crime solutions to users. RiskScout, a financial regulation technology company, champions efficiency and asset growth for community banks and their clients through its advanced fraud detection, adaptable BSA/AML solutions, and high-risk business management tools.

"After a thorough evaluation of how best to support our customers' evolving needs, we considered several options — including continuing in-house development, acquiring a similar solution, or forming a strategic partnership. Ultimately, we determined that collaborating with other vendors would enable us to offer more comprehensive, scalable, and long-term solutions," said DCI President and Chief Executive Officer Sarah Fankhauser. "This decision reflects our commitment to providing you with the highest level of service and innovation."

DCI has partnered with RiskScout for over three years to bring cost-effective fraud defense and leading reporting tools to shared customers. As DCI prepares to retire their BSA Navigator program in December 2026, joint support from DCI's award-winning core processing software and RiskScout's powerful compliance platform will help community banks enhance efficiency and security through real-time communication, tailored transaction monitoring, and integrated KYC/KYB.

"Our partnership with DCI represents what's best about community banking: collaboration, innovation, and trust," said Justin Fischer, CEO and Co-Founder of RiskScout. "Together, we're making it easier for community banks to manage compliance and fight fraud without the complexity of juggling multiple systems or vendors. We're honored to expand our work with DCI to bring smarter, simpler tools to even more institutions across the country."

RiskScout and DCI will hold a webinar to guide DCI clients through this transition on November 20, 2025, at 1 p.m., CT. Customers will learn what to expect from this collaboration, walk through the next steps of the BSA Navigator's departure, and become familiar with the benefits that RiskScout's supportive, forward-thinking platform will provide. If you would like to attend, contact your DCI relationship manager to get registered.

About DCI

DCI is the developer of the award-winning iCore360® core banking software, plus iCoreGO® digital banking and fintech processing solutions for community financial institutions nationwide. We're privately owned by our community bank clients, with several serving as board members and user group leaders. DCI offers private ATM network/card management, FrontLine teller software, custom data analytics, risk/vendor management, and more. And, by providing digital and Fintech deliverables that integrate with any system – even those of our competitors – we offer unique partnerships to both existing and prospective customers. For additional information about DCI, visit www.datacenterinc.com or contact [email protected].

About RiskScout

RiskScout is a team of former bank examiners, BSA professionals, and fintech developers helping financial institutions grow and be more efficient and profitable. Backed by leading industry investors and top fintech accelerators, RiskScout combines deep industry expertise with a commitment to white-glove service and exceptional customer satisfaction. Through a full BSA/AML and Fraud suite, RiskScout's solutions increase revenue and decrease compliance costs and losses by unlocking new deposit streams, automating compliance workflows, and catching fraudsters. If you are interested in learning more, visit RiskScout.com and get in touch.

Media Contact:

Jesse Tosten

Director of Marketing

DCI

620.694.6773

[email protected]

Ethan Kratt

VP of Marketing

RiskScout

[email protected]

SOURCE DCI