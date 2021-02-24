DCI Consulting Completes Acquisition of HR Analytical Services

WASHINGTON, Feb. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DCI Consulting Group (DCI), a Washington, D.C.-based human resources data analytics firm, announced that it has completed its acquisition of Milwaukee, Wisconsin-based HR Analytical Services (HR Analytical).

The move adds an experienced staff as well as long-time industry expert Bill Osterndorf to the DCI Consulting team. The combined firms will help deliver DCI's wide range of service offerings and further cement the company's position as the industry leader in OFCCP compliance and HR analytics. DCI offers a wide range of services including affirmative action plan preparation, pay equity analyses, diversity, equity, & inclusion metrics, litigation support, personnel selection services, and robust audit support. HR Analytical specializes in affirmative action compliance.

"Client satisfaction is our top priority at DCI. We strive to continue to drive growth and offer the highest quality consulting for our clients. Adding HR Analytical's accomplished staff presents an opportunity that will benefit current and future clients," said DCI President David Cohen. "HR Analytical brings nearly 30 years of experience in OFCCP compliance and has a reputation of providing valuable insight and adapting to clients' needs. We are delighted to welcome them to our team and look forward to serving their clients, providing additional resources, and offering our services to a broader market."

With the acquisition, HR Analytical clients and staff will transition to DCI. The firms will be fully integrated giving HR Analytical clients access to DCI's extensive service offerings, as well as additional advanced workplace analytics and audit support.

"DCI is the true leader in providing affirmative action services. Their well-known reputation for providing excellent consulting and support services as well as their industry-leading technology makes them a great match for HR Analytical. Through this acquisition, our clients will have additional resources to call on and more robust service offerings," said HR Analytical President Bill Osterndorf. "We have the greatest respect for our new partners at DCI and we are very excited to join this multi-faceted company."

Clients of HR Analytical should have received an email informing them about this transition and can expect to receive additional communication in the coming weeks.

DCI is a human resources risk management consulting firm strategically headquartered in Washington, D.C. Members of DCI's staff are recognized experts in a variety of spaces, including systemic compensation discrimination analyses, affirmative action plan development and implementation, pay equity analyses, diversity, equity and inclusion metrics, employee selection and test validation, and OFCCP audit and litigation support. DCI also offers proprietary software and corresponding support to clients.

HR Analytical Services is a human resource consulting firm specializing in affirmative action compliance. Founded in 1993, HR Analytical has a long history of success with hundreds of compliance reviews completed for clients nationwide. Clients of HR Analytical come from industries including manufacturing, professional services, healthcare, biotechnology, financial services, and higher education, and range in size from 50 to 15,000 employees.

