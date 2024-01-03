DCI Consulting Group Acquires Human Resource Specialties, Inc

The acquisition strengthens DCI's standing as a frontrunner in the affirmative action sector.

WASHINGTON, Jan. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- DCI Consulting Group (DCI), a leading provider of human resources consulting and compliance solutions, has announced the successful acquisition of Human Resource Specialties, Inc. (HR Specialties), a respected player in the affirmative action industry. This strategic move reinforces DCI's commitment to delivering comprehensive, innovative, and tailored solutions to meet the evolving needs of organizations.

The addition of HR Specialties' portfolio further empowers DCI to deliver comprehensive solutions that address the unique challenges businesses face in today's dynamic and ever-changing workplace environment. 

"I am thrilled to announce the successful acquisition of Human Resource Specialties, which aligns with DCI's strategic vision and solidifies our position as the premier affirmative action planning consulting firm," said David Cohen, President of DCI Consulting. "I look forward to collaborating with HR Specialties' clients to maintain the outstanding services provided by Sandy and the team."

The acquisition will help DCI continue to meet the growing demand for affirmative action planning, OFCCP audit support, diversity and inclusion consulting, pay equity analyses, test validation, and much more.

As part of the acquisition, DCI Consulting Group will retain key personnel from HR Specialties, ensuring a smooth transition and continuity of services for existing clients. HR Specialties' clients can expect to benefit from a broader range of services, increased efficiency, and a deeper pool of expertise to support their human resources and compliance needs.

About DCI Consulting Group:

DCI Consulting Group, Inc. is a human resources risk management consulting firm strategically headquartered in Washington, D.C. Members of DCI's staff are recognized experts in a variety of spaces, including affirmative action plan development and implementation, OFCCP audit and litigation support, systemic compensation discrimination analyses, pay equity analyses, DEIA metrics, and employee selection and test validation. DCI also offers proprietary software and related support to clients.

About HR Specialties

Human Resource Specialties, Inc., which was founded in 1984, provides human resource consulting and exceptional customer service for employers and attorneys, with a specialized focus on affirmative action plan preparation, OFCCP audit support, pay equity analyses, and other related services.

