DCI Consulting Group Expands Services with Compensation Consulting

WASHINGTON, July 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- DCI Consulting Group, Inc. – DCI Consulting Group, Inc. (DCI) is excited to announce the formation of a new compensation consulting practice, further enhancing its leadership in human capital and HR risk management solutions.

Multiple pay transparency laws have been passed recently and many others are under consideration by state and local governments, most of which require employers to post salary ranges in job advertisements. Organizations wishing to comply with these requirements are looking to update or formalize their compensation structures. Additionally, employers are searching for ways to attract and retain top talent by ensuring the wages they pay are competitive and that employees have defined career paths.

DCI has been a leader in pay equity and job analyses for over twenty years. Using this expertise, DCI can provide a robust suite of consulting and analytics including job architecture development, the creation of pay bands, and comparisons with the marketplace.

"This is a significant milestone in our desire to be a premier, full-service firm," said DCI's President and Founder, David Cohen. "Since our inception, we have been at the forefront of internal pay equity consulting. Now, we are poised to comprehensively assist employers with their full-cycle compensation practices every step of the way."

DCI's compensation consulting service will complement its current offerings which include pay compression studies, selection procedure validation, bias audits, litigation support, affirmative action and equal employment opportunity compliance, and diversity, equity, and inclusion consulting.

DCI is a human resource risk management consulting firm strategically headquartered in Washington, D.C. Members of DCI's staff are recognized experts in a variety of spaces, including pay equity analyses, systemic compensation discrimination analyses, affirmative action plan development and implementation, OFCCP audit support, diversity, equity, and inclusion consulting, employee selection and test validation, and litigation support. DCI also offers proprietary software and related support to clients.

