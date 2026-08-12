DCI Group Adds Six New Hires Across Client Services, Digital, and Strategic Communications

Six new team members join the firm's client services, digital, and strategic communications teams.

WASHINGTON, Aug. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- DCI Group today announced the addition of six new professionals across its client services, digital, and strategic communications teams. The hires mark continued growth for the firm and reinforce its ability to deliver public affairs campaigns, strategic counsel, and communications support for clients across a range of industries.

"Our clients look to us for strategic counsel, execution, and measurable results," said Justin Peterson and Brian McCabe, Managing Partners at DCI Group. "That starts with the people on our team. We are pleased to welcome these new hires and to keep building the firm around talent that is committed to execution and to our clients' success."

The new hires are Patrick Hynes, Chloe Kerpius, Elizabeth Trubeck, Landon Self, Sophia Sfiroudis, and Lucy Preston. Each joins DCI Group as part of the firm's public affairs and communications practice.

Patrick Hynes, Account Executive

Patrick joins DCI Group's client services team with a background in energy and environmental policy. He most recently served as a fellow at ConservAmerica, and has also worked at The American Conservation Coalition, Young Voices, and Hogan Lovells. He holds a Bachelor of Business Administration in Finance from Southern Methodist University and is originally from McLean, Virginia.

Chloe Kerpius, Account Manager, Digital

Chloe joins DCI Group's Digital team from Fidelity Investments, where she worked on the Enterprise Talent Marketing and Employer Brand team. She holds a Bachelor of Arts in Sociology and a minor in General Business from Miami University, and is originally from Wayne, Pennsylvania.

Elizabeth Trubeck, Account Associate

Elizabeth joins DCI Group after interning at the Washington Business Journal. She holds a Bachelor of Arts in Business Journalism from Washington and Lee University and is originally from Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Landon Self, Account Associate

Landon joins DCI Group after interning in the U.S. House of Representatives and serving as Deputy Campaign Manager for Texas State Representative Caroline Harris. He graduated from Baylor University with a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science, where he served as Student Body President. He is originally from Austin, Texas.

Sophia Sfiroudis, Account Associate

Sophia joins DCI Group after interning at BGR Group and the Council on Foreign Relations. She holds a Bachelor of Science in Foreign Service from Georgetown University and is from Long Island, New York.

Lucy Preston, Account Associate

Lucy joins DCI Group after interning at DGA Group and Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP. She holds a Bachelor of Arts in Government and Art History from Colby College and is originally from New York, New York.

About DCI Group

DCI is a bipartisan public affairs and strategic communications firm specializing in government relations, executive communications, crisis management, coalition building, lobbying, and public affairs.

SOURCE DCI GROUP AZ, L.L.C.