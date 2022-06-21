DCI Is Your Fintech Advocate

HUTCHINSON, Kan., June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Data Center Inc. (DCI), the privately-owned developer of digital banking and fintech processing solutions, announced they're taking an even more definitive stance of being an advocate for community financial institutions by launching their Fintech-specific site, www.fintech.datacenterinc.com.

"It is a core value and belief at DCI that we put the customer first, always. By putting them at the forefront, we actively pursue avenues and new technologies that benefit their well-being and future," states Sarah Fankhauser, CEO and President of DCI. "It is important for our customers and other financial institutions to know we are ready to provide them support, and our infrastructure is equipped and agile to handle these new opportunities."

What most don't realize is that DCI has been in the Fintech arena for more than a decade, so the buzz around core providers trying to pivot and adapt to the new challenges and demands of Fintech companies does not apply to DCI. Their system is built and proven, but their audience needed a place to be educated.

"We knew we needed to have a localized site, so our visitors, vendors, and partners had a singular place to go to find the answers to their questions," added Tanna Faulkner, Senior Vice President of Digital Channels. Fintech companies are eager to get to market quickly, yet they need the bank's reporting, branded card processing and support for their customers – all the pieces DCI's core processing product, iCore360®, already has built and implemented.

"It's infrastructure as a service, that is what financial institutions are providing new Fintech companies," said Fankhauser. "Our encouragement to organizations is to think outside of the box of their normal banking business, but understand the box is built, that piece doesn't change."

One thing is for certain, Fintech opportunities are only increasing. The best way for small banking organizations to capitalize on Fintech partnerships, and not lose out to the larger organizations, is by having a game plan ready and an advocate on their side. Your advocate is DCI.

Find out more details on what Fintechs are looking for in a partnership, plus how DCI is setting up organizations for success by visiting their new site, www.fintech.datacenterinc.com.

About DCI

DCI is the developer of the award-winning iCore360® core banking software, plus iCoreGO® digital banking and fintech processing solutions for community financial institutions nationwide, including those using other core platforms. DCI is privately owned by a group of bank clients, with several serving as board members and user group leaders. DCI also provides private ATM network/card management, FrontLine™ teller software, custom analysis, risk/vendor management, and more. For additional information about DCI, visit www.datacenterinc.com or contact [email protected] .

