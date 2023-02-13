DCI Partners with Atomic to Digitalize Direct Deposit

HUTCHINSON, Kan., Feb. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DCI (Data Center Inc.), the privately-owned developer of core processing, digital banking, and fintech processing solutions, has partnered with Automic to offer financial institutions payroll connectivity that seamlessly integrates with DCI's GoBanking and GoDeposits digital banking solutions.

By partnering with Atomic, DCI customers can now unlock direct access to account funding streams without needing to invest in modern technological infrastructure or build in-house integrations. This will enable community banks to offer their account holders a quick, convenient way to set-up and switch direct deposits, enable early access to earned wages, and seamlessly verify a user's income and employment status.

"We're thrilled about this partnership with DCI. Their customers can now access account funding streams without being hindered by costly technological infrastructure or lengthy processes of developing integrations into each unique payroll system," said Jordan Wright, Co-founder and CEO at Atomic.

DCI has launched Atomic's Deposit solution, allowing DCI customers to accelerate direct deposit acquisition by digitizing direct deposit set up and switch processes. Atomic's Verify API and Earn solutions will be available to customers later this year. Verify API allows community banks to verify income and employment. And the Earn solution enables bank customers to unlock paycheck liquidity by tapping earned (but unpaid) wages ahead of their employers' pay cycles, similarly to Earned Wage Access (EWA) products.

"Partnering with Atomic helps us boost our digital banking solutions by digitizing direct deposit, and adding verify and earn solutions," said Sarah Fankhauser, DCI's President and CEO. "When a new partnership helps our banks keep competitive with the larger financial institutions, it's a win-win for us all."

About DCI

DCI is the developer of the award-winning iCore360® core banking software, plus iCoreGO® digital banking and fintech processing solutions for community financial institutions nationwide, including those using other core platforms. DCI is privately owned by a group of bank clients, with several serving as board members and user group leaders. DCI also provides private ATM network/card management, FrontLine™ teller software, custom analysis, risk/vendor management, and more. For additional information about DCI, visit www.datacenterinc.com or contact [email protected].

About Atomic

Atomic is the market-leading provider of payroll connectivity, trusted by over 160 financial institutions, fintech firms and partners, including 13 of the largest fintech apps offering a digital-first neobank, alternative lending, crypto exchanges, and digital brokerages. Atomic's payroll integrations provide the infrastructure to connect consumers to their financial data, automate set-up and updates to direct deposits, digitize income and employment verifications, repay financial obligations from their paycheck, access earned but unpaid wages, and tap tax filing advantages, as well as supporting financial wellness benefits through its new EmployerLink solutions.

