DCI Partners with Hawthorn River to Provide Digital Loan Origination for Community Banks

HUTCHINSON, Kan., Feb. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DCI (Data Center Inc.), the privately-owned developer of core processing, digital banking, and fintech processing solutions, has partnered with Hawthorn River to offer financial institutions a digital loan origination solution that will streamline workflow management, automate lending processes, and optimize compliance for both their consumer and commercial loans.

Hawthorn River Lending is an end-to-end digital loan origination platform that provides high impact solutions for a variety of loan types. The platform offers a wide assortment of automated features, while optimizing compliance through real-time alerting and monitoring, and data validation.

"Partnering with DCI helps us keep community banks ahead of the digital curve and improve their operational efficiencies," said Jon Rigsby, co-founder and CEO of Hawthorn River. "DCI customers now have a digital loan origination solution that simplifies their whole loan process from initial application through booking."

Hawthorn River's integration with DCI's iCore360 platform allows financial institutions to open and process loans, then import them directly into iCore 360, for enhanced automation and productivity.

"Working with Hawthorn River helps us simplify the consumer and commercial lending processes for our customers," said Sarah Fankhauser, DCI's President and CEO. "Our banks benefit, not only by streamlining their workflow, but also by providing the digital engagement and personalized service their customers demand."

About DCI

DCI is the developer of the award-winning iCore360® core banking software, plus iCoreGO® digital banking and fintech processing solutions for community financial institutions nationwide, including those using other core platforms. DCI is privately owned by a group of bank clients, with several serving as board members and user group leaders. DCI also provides private ATM network/card management, FrontLine™ teller software, custom analysis, risk/vendor management, and more. For additional information about DCI, visit www.datacenterinc.com or contact [email protected].

About Hawthorn River

Hawthorn River is community banking software designed by community bankers. Their mission is to position community banks to remain competitive and independent in a rapidly consolidating industry. From streamlining the end-to-end lending process to automating specific steps along the way, Hawthorn River helps community banks increase productivity, reduce regulatory risk and elevate the borrower experience. For information, visit www.hawthornriver.com .

Contact:

Jesse Tosten

620.694.6773

[email protected]

SOURCE DCI (Data Center Inc.)