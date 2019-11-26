DCI Partners with The Clearing House to Bring Real-Time Payments to More Community Banks

HUTCHINSON, Kan., Nov. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Data Center Inc. (DCI), the privately-owned developer of iCore360® core banking software and related omnichannel technologies, announced a partnership with The Clearing House (TCH) to bring real-time payment transactions to hundreds more community banks nationwide via the connection of iCore360 to the RTP network.

The RTP network currently reaches more than 50% of U.S. transaction accounts and adoption is growing. RTP technology will enable financial institutions of all sizes to create new payment services and ultimately allow users to exchange non-payment messages and leverage other value-added features. With the connection of iCore360 to the RTP network, DCI clients will be able to clear and settle payments immediately along with other capabilities for faster, safer, and smarter digital commerce.

John Jones, DCI president and CEO said, "We are proud to be among the first core providers to bring more community institutions availability to real-time payments from The Clearing House. We believe this will be a game-changer for our customers and give them the same access to this technology that is afforded to the very largest financial institutions."

Keith Gray, Vice President of Strategic Partnerships for The Clearing House, said, "We are excited to team-up with DCI to further accelerate the reach and benefits of the RTP network to more community institutions. DCI's cutting-edge, API-driven core technologies and infrastructures are backed by a uniquely personalized and customer-centered business model."

About DCI

DCI is the developer of the award-winning iCore360® core banking software and related technologies for community banks nationwide. DCI is privately owned by a group of bank clients, with several clients serving as board members and user group leaders. In addition to iCore360 (available hosted or in-house), DCI offers integrated omnichannel solutions for Internet and mobile banking, private ATM network and card management, teller automation, remote capture, custom analysis, risk/vendor management, managed IT and more. Among other awards, DCI has been named a FinTech Rankings Top 100 technology provider by IDC Financial Insights, a FinTech ForwardTop 100 technology provider by American Banker and BAI, a multiple winner of the BankNews Innovative Solutions Award and endorsements from multiple regional banking associations. For more information about DCI, visit www.datacenterinc.com or contact info@datacenterinc.com.

About the Clearing House

Since its founding in 1853, The Clearing House has delivered safe and reliable payments systems, facilitated bank-led payments innovation, and provided thought leadership on strategic payments issues. The Clearing House is the operator of RTP® network, a real-time payment system that modernizes core payments capabilities for all U.S. financial institutions, and is the only private-sector ACH and wire operator in the United States, clearing and settling nearly $2 trillion in U.S. dollar payments each day, representing half of all commercial ACH and wire volume. The Clearing House is owned by 24 financial institutions and supports hundreds of banks and credit unions through its core systems and related services. Learn more at www.theclearinghouse.org.

