DCI's Technology and Service are Cornerstones to New Horizon Bank Partnership

HUTCHINSON, Kan., Oct. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Data Center Inc. (DCI), the privately-owned developer of digital banking and fintech processing solutions, recently signed a processing agreement with New Horizons Bank in Powhatan, Virginia. DCI will provide the bank an inclusive system for staff to manage customer relationships when handling high volume fintech transactions.

New Horizon Bank CEO Doug Mitchell was enthusiastic about the collaboration. "New Horizon Bank is very excited about our new partnership with DCI," he said. "After a thorough review of seven core processors, it was very clear DCI shared the same values and vision around technology and service that are the cornerstone of the New Horizon Bank model."

Other major motivators for the switch were DCI's options for sponsor banks and their digital branches. Some of the technology offerings that attracted New Horizon Bank to DCI included its Oracle database which provides an open architecture for the bank, multi-branding in core processors across branches, and an API that communicates with third party vendors without a middleman allowing the bank to save money while implementing changes with ease.

"Mr. Mitchell did his homework on us and in the end saw how we can meet his bank's needs today and be a viable partner for the future with technology and services that reach their customers," DCI's CEO and President Sarah Fankhauser reinforced. "Everyone can tout technology solutions, but it's another thing to implement them with a high level of service and continued support," Fankhauser concluded.

New Horizon Bank is DCI's second bank in Virginia, and another in a series of wins, as DCI moves forward aggressively with new technology releases, updates, and vendor integration that help community financial intuitions adapt quickly to the evolving market. DCI continues to promote their culture around trust, service, and innovation as a differentiator in the banking and fintech industry. With a hefty pipeline leading them into 2023, DCI is excited for what the future holds for their current and future customers.

